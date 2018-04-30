Dual Diagnosis and Addiction Recovery

For a long time, doctors treated mental illness as a separate condition from drug or alcohol addiction. Even when it was found that the conditions overlapped, mental health treatment came only after addiction rehab, in a sequential treatment.

The treatment for co-existing addiction and mental health disorders, or Dual diagnosis treatment, is a relatively new development in addiction recovery.

Sequential Treatment Doesn’t Work

Simply put, sequential treatment meant that an alcoholic suffering from PTSD could not receive therapy for PTSD till he was through detox and rehab. But sequential treatment led to high relapse and treating one disorder after the other didn’t work.

Today, dual diagnosis treatment centers combine treatment for co-occurring disorders – mental health as well as substance abuse.

Benefits of Dual Diagnosis

Dual diagnosis treatment improves the likelihood and rate of recovery. Supportive therapies boost self-esteem and self-confidence. Since co-occurring disorders sustain each other, treating both at the same time, yields far better results than treating one alone. Successful treatment plans even include family members into individual and group therapy to address the root cause and identify and overcome triggers.



Since many addicts have been living with an undiagnosed mental health condition for a long time, most feel relieved at a dual diagnosis. Dual diagnosis treatment gives hope to patients who have suffered from undiagnosed depression, mood swings, hallucinations and other mental health symptoms. Dual diagnosis treatment experts can help them recover from mental illness as well as addiction.

Dual Diagnosis Therapy Options

No single treatment works for everyone. Different disorders may co-exist with substance abuse in dual diagnosis patients. Hence, various therapy options are available for these patients.



* Residential Treatment

People with severe symptoms and/or heavy substance abuse may benefit from residential, inpatient treatment which offers round-the-clock care and monitoring.



* Intensive Outpatient Treatment

Physically and mentally stable patients may opt for outpatient treatment. It allows them to continue work, school and family responsibilities during treatment.



* Family Therapy

Family therapy is an important part of dual diagnosis recovery because that is where the patient will eventually return. Family therapy educates loved ones about the patient’s condition and how they can support him/her during recovery.



* Group Therapy

Group therapy among peers and support groups help to build confidence and remind recovering patients that they are not alone in their struggles.



To learn more about dual diagnosis treatment in San Diego, call one of the top drug detox and rehab centers in San Diego, Pacific Bay Recovery at 858-263-9700 Today. Pacific Bay Recovery offers inpatient and intensive outpatient treatment in San Diego for drug and alcohol rehabilitation and long-term success.