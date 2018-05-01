5th World Congress on Hospice and Palliative Care

by editor

We, Conference series, are glad to welcome all the attendees, presenters and exhibitors from all over the world to Melbourne, Australia on July 18-19, 2018 for “5th World Congress on Hospice and Palliative Care” and it will entail lively debates, prompt keynote presentations, Oral talks, Poster presentations, workshops and networking opportunities around a core of plenary and concurrent sessions based on pivotal issues in the Primary Healthcare sector.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *