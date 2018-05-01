May 2, 2018 Tokyo, Japan: Conference Series LLC Ltd is hosting Annual congress on Endodontics and Prosthodontics, the conference discusses about advancements in endodontics and Prosthodontics.

Endodontics 2018 to be held during August 17-18,2018 at Tokyo, Japan will schedule and coordinate all meetings with our Editorial Board Members and other experts in the fields of dentistry across the world. The Endodontics conference scientific program paves a way to gather latest information through the research talks and presentations and put forward many thought provoking strategies in Endodontic Conference.

The scientific program will focus on current advances in the research and leading strategies in Endodontics and Prosthodontics and its development with a theme “Airing recent advancements in Endodontics and Prosthodontics” and the conference highlights are: Oral Cancer, Endodontics, Cosmetic Dentistry, Paediatric Dentistry, Oral Pathology, Dental Implants, Craniofacial Surgery, Periodontology, Scaling and Root Planning, Sedation Dentistry and General Anesthesia, Treatment Modalities, Periodontic and Prosthodontic Disease, Maintenance Therapy for Dental Patient, Dental Surgery, Orthodontics, Dental Grafts, Dental Filling, Dental Practice and Marketing

The conference will feature keynote presentations by top professionals as well as renowned experts in the field from all around the globe. Tuong Nguyen Nguyen, Polaris Dental Specialists USA; Hari Parkash, Former Chief Centre for Dental Education & Research – AIIMS India; Praful Mehra, Former Reader India; Tapasya V Karemore, VSPM Dental College & Research Center, India; Vaibhav Karemore, Government Dental College & Hospital,India will present their lectures during the conference. These are all among other exciting and high-profile individuals who have shared knowledge of their experience in the field of dentistry.

The latest techniques, improvements, and the most current updates in Endodontics and Prosthodontics are hallmarks of this Conference. In addition, attendees will enjoy special events and lecturers featuring specialists and top scholars.

Conference Highlights:

• 300+ Participation

• 5+ Keynote Speakers

• 50+ Plenary Speakers

• 20+ Exhibitors

• 18 Innovative Educational Sessions

• 5+ Workshops

• B2B Meetings

Conference also offering Exhibition and Sponsorship opportunity for the interested organizations.

