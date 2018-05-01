Automotive Alloy Wheel Market Research Report 2018

Automotive Alloy Wheel Market 2018 report provides Automotive Alloy Wheel Market analysis by finishing type (Polished alloy wheel, Two-toned allay wheel and others), By Wheel type (Compact-size, Mid-size, Full-size), by application (Passenger cars, Commercial vehicles and Two wheelers) and Region – Forecast 2017-2023.

Euromax Wheel (U.S.), MHT Luxury Wheels (U.S.), Status Wheels, Inc. (U.S.), Wheel Pros, LLC (U.S.), Fuel Off-Road Wheels (U.S.), SOTA Offroad (U.S.), Enkei Wheels India Ltd.(India), Ronal AG (Switzerland), Uniwheels (Switzerland) and BBS Kraftfahrzeugtechnik AG (Germany).

Automotive Alloy Wheel Global Market Overview:

The global market of automotive alloy wheel is growing rapidly. Focus towards improved efficiency, and improved driving experience makes automotive alloy wheel popular among manufacturers as well as consumers. Such automotive alloy wheel has features such as recyclability, less cost and manufacture as per the weight of the vehicle, which push the market towards growth. Automotive alloy wheel production is consequently high in Asia-Pacific, with China and India expected to be the most promising markets. Rising production levels, growing automotive industry and an increasing demand for the lightweight automotive alloy wheel supplied by manufacturers, are driving the automotive alloy wheel market.

Regional Analysis:

Asia-Pacific market is dominating the market of automotive alloy wheel market due to growth in automotive sector. Large demand and production of automobiles, development of automotive manufacturing industries in developing economies such as China and India are driving the market for automotive alloy wheel market. Features such as weight reduction, and better handling of vehicles help in the market growth. The increased preference for external styling and customization are pushing the market towards growth. The market in developing countries is largely driven by economic growth and ongoing industrialization, which helps in production of motor vehicles and other manufacturing output.

The report for Global Automotive Alloy Wheel Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

Study Objectives of Automotive Alloy Wheel markets Market:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the automotive Alloy Wheel market.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

To analyze the automotive Alloy Wheel markets market based on tools such as Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies, North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW) and their countries.

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by finishing type, Wheel type, application and sub-segments.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the automotive Alloy Wheel market.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope Of The Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Definition

2.2.2 Research Objective

2.2.3 Assumptions

2.2.4 Limitations

2.3 Research Process

2.3.1 Primary Research

2.3.2 Secondary Research

2.4 Market Size Estimation

2.5 Forecast Model

3 Market Landscape

3.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.1.1 Threat Of New Entrants

3.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

3.1.3 Threat Of Substitutes

3.1.4 Segment Rivalry

3.1.5 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

3.2 Value Chain/Supply Chain Analysis

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Market Opportunities

4.5 Market Trends

Continued…

