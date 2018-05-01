shokoCAST.io UNVEILS ITS DECENTRALISED MOBILE APP DESIGN

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, May 1, 2018 / — shokoCAST, the world’s first blockchain-enabled decentralised social music service is proud to unveil its design for its mobile solution, which is currently under intensive development to provide a seamlessly integrated user experience. Slated to release in Q4 2018, the shokoCAST mobile app offers listeners and musicians a revolutionary experience that is second to none with new ways to interact, discover and engage in music. It’s intended that this solution would be launched as a Decentralised Application or DApp. Take a look at the slick and exciting new user interfaces!

Great products are a long and tedious journey and a result of well-orchestrated collaborations between many teams. The process started with an understanding of the purpose of the mobile app and our intention is that it provides an integrated solution by converging the entire music value chain so as to liberate music in general, a key enabler to emerging economies including Africa. Then, a competitor and trend analysis was carried out, followed by prototyping, testing and ironing out the visual details. The UI (User Interface) team worked in collaboration with the web and mobile teams throughout the process of developing this product. Although, this flow isn’t always set in stone some problems are easily solvable but most of the work done at shokoCAST is new, even ground-breaking, inevitably making the work more intricate and complicated. All of our product features are built from the ground up and go through many iterations of design and development. The ethos here is to test every idea and filter out those that don’t work, and with every iteration, we strive towards perfection.

“The shokoCAST mobile app is a critical milestone in its roadmap and with the support of our community and partners, we are delivery focused. The concept and creation of the mobile app is a very exciting and important step in the realisation of the shokoCAST platform becoming a global access point to music creation, production, distribution and consumption. Being a catalyst, we hope to launch it as a DApp so as to help drive music creation by artists and attract new partnerships and funding for the platform,” says Therry Martins, CEO and Founder of shokoCAST.

This milestone holds many benefits to the industry with a value chain that has remained largely unchanged with a focus shifting to streaming services. With services costing almost nothing, shokoCAST now boasts over 10,000 artists who have given their intention, over the past two weeks, of being part of this project of which over 6,000 are from Africa. The shokoCAST platform is intended to liberate music, unlike the industry at large, by providing artists with instantaneous payments, new revenue making streams including live streaming, smart contracts for bands and record labels for payment automation, advertising revenue, and much more. Along with traditional functionality, the shokoCAST app has functionality that takes musicians along the value chain from creating music with audio workstation integration to producing, distributing and provides the music to the world. It also provides listeners with a decentralised radio with never ending ‘smart’ playlists that adapt to the user. Our Socialing features are customary and assist in engaging and building the community together with the entire feature repository that is unique to the platform.

More about shokoCAST

shokoCAST is the world’s first blockchain-based social music content creation, distribution and monetization platform that introduces the multibillion-dollar global music industry to cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology.

shokoCAST brings about the rebirth of sound and evolution of music by converging the entire music value chain whilst bringing the artist directly to the fans. It’s a place where musicians build careers, fans find inspiration and managers discover talent!

Learn more about shokoCAST at – https://www.shokocast.io/

Participate in shokoCAST Crowdfunding at – https://www.shokocast.io/ico/

shokoCAST Blog – https://www.shokocast.io/blog

shokoCAST Twitter channel – https://twitter.com/shokocast