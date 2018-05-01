Titanium Dioxide Market The Overall Growth in the Market Is Mainly Driven By Increased Research in Chemical and Material Fields The Overall Growth in the Market Is Mainly Driven By Increased Research in Chemical and Material Fields

Titanium Dioxide Market Overview:

The Global Titanium Dioxide is expected to witness a significant growth of USD 44.954 billion by 2023 with CAGR of 14.28% between 2016 and 2023.

Titanium dioxide one of the whitest material on the earth is a naturally occurring oxide of titanium in three forms anatase, rutile and brookite. It has the highest refractive index of all material till found by man including the diamond. Titanium dioxide are used in paints, coatings, plastics, paper, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, foods and various other applications.

However, Titanium dioxide does not formed in a usable condition in nature. It must be cautiously mined in one of its pure forms, such as rutile, anatase beach sand, and refined into a fine even element size. Increasing in demands of automobile, construction industry and applications of pigments in various industries is likely to drive the global titanium dioxide market growth. On the other hand Environmental regulations such as carcinogenic properties and volatile prices of raw materials are the key factors which can restrain the global titanium dioxide market growth in forecasted period.