Volumetric Display Market Global Development, Demand, Growth Analysis, Key Findings and Forecast-2023

Market Scenario:

Companies such as 3DIcon Corporation (U.S.), LightSpace Technologies Inc. (U.S.), Voxon (U.S.), Holografika Kft. (Hungary), Zebra Imaging (U.S.), Holoxica (U.K.), are the leading providers of volumetric display solution in the global market. June 01, 2016, 3DIcon Corporation was merged with Coretec Industries LLC. With this merger, the company has developed 3D volumetric display technologies which is designed to produce 360-degree volumetric high-resolution images. These companies was basically focusing to specific sectors such as for energy-related industries such as oil & gas, renewable energy, distributed energy and power generation. It is widely used in various sectors including healthcare, aerospace, automotive industry, gaming and entertainment and others. For instance, volumetric displays are used for medical imaging applications such as X-ray, CT scan, and MRI Scan among others.

The 3D technologies with 360-degree spherical viewing angle which is driving the market growth of Volumetric Display Market to the large extent. These are widely used in production of consumer electronics such as 3-D displaying on phones, tablets, laptops and others. The real-time visualization of 3-D fluid flow, security applications are propelling the growth of volumetric display market and is expected to gain momentum in the coming years. The adoption of LED and LCD technology, it is contributing to the high growth of the volumetric display market. It is widely used in consumer electronics devices such as a monitor, smartphone, TV, notebook PC, and others. Major players are contributing in manufacturing volumetric display product and services across the world.

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5042

Segmentation of Volumetric display Market:

The global volumetric display market is segmented into display type, components, technology, end-users, and region. The display type is segmented into multi-planar volumetric, static volume display, swept volume display, oscillating, rotating and others. Further, swept volume display is sub-segmented into rotating flat screen, vari-focal mirror, rotating led array, static volume display is sub-segmented into gas medium up conversion, solid state up conversion, laser plasma 3D in air, layered LCD stack and others. The components is segmented into lens, memory, screen and others. The applications segment is sub-segmented into design and prototyping, production and management, marketing, data visualization, training and others. The end-users segment is sub-segmented into education, military & defence, healthcare, aerospace, automotive industry, gaming and entertainment and others. The market is spanned across regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world.

The global volumetric display market is expected to grow at USD 747 Million by 2023 at a CAGR of 34% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Key Players

3DIcon Corporation (U.S.)

LightSpace Technologies Inc. (U.S.)

Voxon (U.S.), Holografika Kft. (Hungary)

Zebra Imaging (U.S.)

Holoxica (U.K.)

Burton Inc. (Japan)

LEIA Inc. (U.S.)

Seekway Technologies (China)

Alioscopy (France)

Actuality Systems, Inc. (U.S)

Soscho GmbH (Germany)

Burton Inc. (Japan).

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis of volumetric display market is studied for regions such as Asia Pacific (China, Japan, and India), North America (the U.S., Mexico, and Canada), Europe (the U.K, Germany) and Rest of the World. North America is one of the leading regions of the world in terms of market share. The volumetric display market in this region has a huge demand due to the technological innovations and technological advancements in 3D displays, which is propelling the market growth to a large extent. The volumetric display market in Europe is expected to witness rapid growth in the forthcoming period. Whereas, Asia Pacific countries such as China, Japan, and India is an emerging volumetric display market, which is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the coming years.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope of the Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.2.1 Research Objectives

2.2.2 Assumptions & Limitations

2.3 Markets Structure

3 Market Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

3.4 Forecast Model

List of Tables

Table 1 Global Volumetric Display Market: By Region, 2017-2023

Table 2 North America Volumetric Display Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Table 3 Europe Volumetric Display Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Table 4 Asia-Pacific Volumetric Display Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Table 5 Middle East & Africa Volumetric Display Market: By Country, 2017-2023

List of Figures

Figure 1 Global Volumetric Display Market Segmentation

Figure 2 Forecast Methodology

Figure 3 Five Forces Analysis of Global Volumetric Display Market

Figure 4 Value Chain of Global Volumetric Display Market

Figure 5 Share of Global Volumetric Display Market In 2017, By Country (In %)

