Fall Protection Equipment Market in Rescue: Global Research Report Analysis, size, sales and Forecast by 2020

This market research study analyzes the Fall Protection Equipment Market in Rescue on a global level, and provides estimates in terms of revenue (USD million) from 2014 to 2020. It recognizes the drivers and restraints affecting the industry and analyzes their impact over the forecast period. Moreover, it identifies the significant opportunities for market growth in the next few years.

Fall protection equipment includes devices that prevent free fall. Apart from this, the fall protection equipment also restraints a worker in a position in order to prevent free fall. The fall protection equipment finds application across various industries including construction, power, oil and gas, recue and government usage among others. The fall protection equipment include body belts, chest harness, full body harness, suspension belts and safety nets among others. The suspension belts include horizontal lifelines, vertical lifelines and self retracting lifelines. Increasing awareness about worker safety and mandatory safety norms across different industries are some of the major factors fuelling the demand in this segment. Europe and North America with large number of safety regulations are some of the major markets for fall protection equipment in rescue. The market is likely to see high growth as the impact of these regulations is expected to increase in the coming years.

Full body harness is one of the major types of fall protection equipment. The ability of full body harness to provide better support in case of prolonged suspension is one of the major factors fueling the demand for full body harness in the forecast period. Apart from this, upcoming government regulations are also expected to boost the demand for full body harness. North America with large number of safety mandates and increasing fleet size of emergency services is one of the major markets for fall protection equipment used for rescue purposes. In addition, safety mandates governing workplace safety in manufacturing utilities is also boosting the demand for fall protection equipment in the forecast period. However, North America is expected to have a stable growth in the forecast period. Europe is the second largest market for fall protection equipment used for rescue purposes. It is expected to have a stable growth in the coming years. However, Africa is having huge market potential for fall protection equipment market in rescue.

The report also analyzes macro economic factors influencing and inhibiting the growth of fall protection equipment market specific to rescue. In addition, the market attractiveness analysis provided in the report highlights key investing areas in this industry. The report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

This report has been segmented by type and by geography and also includes the drivers, restraints and opportunities (DROs), Porters five forces analysis and value chain of the fall protection equipment market in rescue. The study highlights current market trends and also provides the forecast from 2014 to 2020. We have also covered the current market scenario for rescue fall protection equipment and highlighted its future trends that will impact demand. By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America, Africa and Latin America. The present market size and forecast until 2020 have been provided in the report.

The report also provides company market share analysis of the various industry participants with company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments in the field of fall protection equipment market in rescue. Major market participants profiled in this report include 3M Co., Alpha Pro Tech Ltd., Ansell Ltd., Avon Rubber p.l.c., Cofra Holdings AG, Oftenrich Holdings Limited (Golden Chang), Honeywell Safety Products, Rock Fall Ltd. and Uvex Safety Group among others are some of the key players in the fall protection equipment market in rescue.

The report segments the global Fall Protection Equipment Market in Rescue as:

Fall Protection Equipment Market in Rescue: By geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Africa

• Latin America

• Middle East

The report provides a cross-sectional analysis of all the above segments with respect to the above mentioned regions.

Fall Protection Equipment Market in Rescue: By type

• Body Belts

• Chest Harness

• Full Body Harness

• Suspension Belts

Ø Vertical Lifelines

Ø Self Retracting Lifelines

Ø Horizontal Lifelines

• Safety Nets

• Others