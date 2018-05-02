T5 Data Centers Finalizes Purchase of 40-acre Site for T5@Atlanta II Data Center Campus

Property Acquisition Paves the Way for Construction of New 130,000-square-foot, Custom-built Data Center in Douglas County.

Atlanta, GA, USA — T5 Data Centers, innovators in providing secure, customizable, hyperscale computing environments for enterprise companies, today announced that the company has finalized the purchase of a new 40-acre property in Douglas County as the location for T5@Atlanta II, the company’s second data center in the Atlanta region. The land acquisition marks the first step in the construction of a new 130,000-square-foot data center, purpose-built to meet the needs of hyperscale enterprise customers.

When it is completed, the T5@Atlanta II data center will feature 10 MW of critical power load and 66,667 square feet of white floor space. The campus will benefit from redundant service from two nearby power substations, and the robust fiber telecommunications infrastructure that already services the region. The data center will be fault tolerant and engineered to withstand 185 mile-per-hour winds. T5 also plans to construct T5@Atlanta II as a LEED-certified building with air cooled mechanical chillers and a 1.32 annualized PUE.

The T5@Atlanta II campus also has sufficient space to accommodate a second data center building to be constructed at some point in the future, bringing the total capacity to 20+ MW.

The new T5@Atlanta II campus in Douglas County complements T5@Atlanta, the 105,000-square-foot flagship data center that T5 built in Alpharetta, Georgia, in 2011. This is the twelfth customizable data center to be built by T5 Data Centers, and the second data center in the Atlanta market. Atlanta also serves as the home of T5 Data Centers’ corporate headquarters.

“Atlanta has proven itself to be a growing market for enterprise-class data center users,” said Pete Marin, CEO of T5 Data Centers. “These discerning companies continue to be attracted to Atlanta by the inexpensive and reliable power, easy access, a talented workforce and competitive tax incentives. T5 was one of the earlier data center providers to commit to the Atlanta region and we recognized that now is an ideal time to strengthen that commitment with the construction of T5@Atlanta II.”

As with all T5 facilities, T5@Atlanta II will provide services in full compliance with SOC2, PCI, HIPAA and other data security regulations and audit controls. Tenants also will be able to take advantage of T5 Facilities Management (T5FM), which serves as an extension to customers’ IT staff, offering facilities operations and management, remote hands, and IT consulting services. T5FM is responsible for T5 Data Centers’ record of 100 percent uptime across its portfolio.

About T5 Data Centers

T5 Data Centers (T5) is a leading national data center owner and operator, committed to delivering customizable, scalable data centers that provide a “Forever On” computing environment to power mission critical business applications. T5 Data Centers provides enterprise colocation data center services to organizations across North America using proven, best-in-class technology and techniques to design and develop facilities that deliver the lowest possible total cost of operations for its clients. T5 Facilities Management (T5FM) is the mission-critical support division of T5, providing 24/7 critical facilities management, remote hands, IT consulting, and related services. T5 currently has business-critical data center facilities in Atlanta, Los Angeles, Dallas, Portland, Charlotte, Chicago, New York, Colorado, and Ireland. All of T5’s data center projects are purpose-built facilities featuring robust design, redundant and reliable power and telecommunications, and have 24-hour staff to support mission-critical computing applications.

