Bhutan wins the Earth Award

The Tourism Council of Bhutan is delighted to share that the Kingdom of Bhutan won 1st place for the Earth Award at the award ceremony in ITB Berlin. A jury representing 12 leading sustainable tourism organizations and networks selected Bhutan from among more than 100 top sustainable tourism destinations.

The award programme is initiated to recognize and appreciate tourism destinations that work toward managing ‘over tourism’ and their commitment in sustainable tourism development and promotion. It also provides a platform to showcase ‘green destinations’ to the world.

Most importantly it is a testimony of the wise and visionary leadership of our Kings, the government’s commitment to protecting and preserving our environment; and the tourism industry’s effort in sustainable tourism.

We thank the distinguished jury for recognizing Bhutan’s leadership on the global stage in its commitment to combat climate change and protect and preserve the environment. Our appreciation to ITB Berlin, Green Destinations and Travelmole for organizing the award event.

ITB Berlin is a premium platform for global tourism players with over 160,000 visitors attending/participating in the event.

Bhutan is regarded as one of the most exclusive travel destinations in the world. Bhutan enjoys a reputation for authenticity, remoteness and a well-protected cultural heritage and natural environment.

Bhutan is one of the last remaining biodiversity hotspots in the world, forest cover as now increased to over 72% of the country, with 60% of the country under protection. Currently, more than 75% of the land is under forest cover and the constitution of Bhutan states that a minimum of 60% of the land shall be covered under forest for all times to come

You cannot find a more enlightened travel destination today. Perched high on the mighty Himalayan range, the Kingdom of Bhutan has defied globalization and chosen to remain a hidden paradise, accessible only to a fortunate few.

Bhutan is an all season destination, providing a unique experience to visitors throughout the

year. There is something for everyone in Bhutan.