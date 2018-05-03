Global Chemotherapy Market 2018-2023: is Projection to Proof a CAGR of 6.2%

Market Research Future has research report on Global Chemotherapy Market. The Global Chemotherapy Market is growing continuously and expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2017 to 2023. Chemotherapy Market Report include market Analysis, Scope, Size, Share, Stake, Progress, Trends and forecast till 2023. Report include unique information which is collected by interviews with top industry experts.

Chemotherapy is a most widely used treatment for various types of cancer found to be prevalent across the globe. The chemotherapy drugs restrict the growth and division of cancer cells. Leukemia, lymphoma, breast cancer, ovarian cancer, lung cancer, myeloma, and sarcoma are various types of cancer that can be treated using chemotherapy.

The Global Chemotherapy Market is driven by an increasing prevalence of cancer such as lung cancer, breast cancer, and others and the growing demand for the new treatments of cancer. Furthermore, the market is also accelerated with an increasing focus on research in oncology. However, the market growth is restrained by the high cost of treatment and side effects of chemotherapy.

Global Chemotherapy Cancer Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period, 2017–2023.

Chemotherapy Cancer Market – Key Players

Some of the key players in the market are Sanofi (France), Novartis (Germany), Pfizer Inc. (U.S.), Eli Lilly & Company (U.S.), ImClone Systems Inc. (U.S.), GlaxoSmithKline (U.K), AstraZeneca (U.K), Schering-Plough (U.S.), Boehringer Ingelheim (Germany), Bristol-Myers Squibb , Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries (Japan), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd ( Switzerland), Merck & Co., Inc. (U.S.), Chemo Espana SL (Spain), CELGENE CORPORATION (U.S.), Amgen Inc (U.S.), Bayer AG (Germany), Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (Japan), and others.

Chemotherapy Cancer Market – Regional Analysis

America is the largest Chemotherapy Market across the globe which is mainly driven by an increase in the use of chemotherapy agents and continuous demand for new treatments of cancer. The North American market is dominated by the U.S. which is driven by an increase in the number of market players manufacturing chemotherapy drugs.

In Europe, the growth of the market is driven by an increasing focus on research in oncology for new treatment options. Additionally, the increasing awareness about cancer therapeutics among the people and rising emphasis on early diagnosis and treatment of cancer also fuel the growth of the market.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market across the globe which is driven by the increasing number of cancer patients, increasing healthcare expenditure by developing countries, and availability of skilled healthcare professionals such as oncologists and research scientists. India and China are the major contributors to the growth of the market with increasing awareness about the treatments of cancer.

In the Middle East, the United Arab Emirates (U.A.E.), Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait are expected to drive the market with the increase in the demand for specialty care services and growth of the healthcare sector, whereas the African region is expected to witness a moderate growth.

Chemotherapy Cancer Market – Segmentation

The Global Chemotherapy Market is segmented on the basis of drugs, indication, route of drug administration, and end-user.

On the basis of drugs, it is segmented into alkylating agents, antimetabolites, anti-tumor antibiotics, topoisomerase inhibitors, mitotic inhibitors, and others, on the basis of indication, the market is segmented into leukemia, lymphoma, breast cancer, ovarian cancer, lung cancer, myeloma, sarcoma, and others, on the basis of route of drug administration, the market is segmented into oral and intravenous and on the basis of end-user, it is segmented into hospitals, research institutes, and others.

Some Brief Table Of Content

Chapter 1. Report Prologue

Chapter 2. Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Research Objective

2.2.2 Assumptions

2.2.3 Limitations

Chapter 3. Research Methodology

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

Chapter 4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.3 Opportunities

4.4 Challenges

4.5 Macroeconomic Indicators

4.6 Technology Trends & Assessment

Chapter 5. Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.1.1 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

5.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

TOC Continued…

