Parker Jewish Institute Board Member Frances R. Katz Honored By United Hospital Fund

New Hyde Park, New York – Frances R. Katz, Board of Trustee Member and Assistant Treasurer of Parker Jewish Institute for Health Care and Rehabilitation, received the Distinguished Trustee Award from the United Hospital Fund, for outstanding service as a volunteer board member. The award was given at the United Hospital Fund (UHF) Tribute to Hospital and Health Care Trustee Awards luncheon held on Monday, April 30, at Cipriani 42nd Street, New York City.

Anthony Shih, MD, UHF President, presented the award to Ms. Katz. “This award is given to Frances R. Katz in recognition of her distinguished service, as a long-time volunteer board member and treasurer of Parker Jewish Institute, for her dedication and foresight in the health care and aging services fields,” he stated.

According to Peter Seideman, Parker Jewish Institute Chairman of the Board of Trustees. “Frances, congratulations on being honored by the United Hospital Fund. You certainly are deserving of their Distinguished Trustee Award, in recognition of your valued service and attention to the vital role of volunteer leadership in health care,” Seideman said.

Also in attendance was Michael N. Rosenblut, Parker’s President and CEO, who was present at the luncheon; the award is one of UHF’s highest honors. “On behalf of the Parker Jewish Institute family, congratulations to Frances for this great honor. This award is given to a trustee member who has made outstanding contributions to the health care field, and is a recognized leader with a reputation for humanitarian achievement and professional vision. We at Parker Jewish Institute are extremely proud that UHF selected Frances R. Katz to receive this prestigious award,” Rosenblut said.

Frances R. Katz has served as a Board of Trustee member and Assistant Treasurer of Parker Jewish Institute for 29 years. She resides with her family in New York, NY.

