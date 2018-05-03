Small Gas Engines Market Historical And Forecast Revenue Analysis Report |Forecast-2023

The report ‘Global Small Gas Engines Market Research Report – Forecast to 2022’ published by market research company, Market Research Future, states that the market for small engines will continue to grow at a stable pace with an excellent CAGR percentage.

Market Highlights

Small gas engines have numerous applications ranging from to machines used in the landscaping sector to ATVs, go-karts etc. Due to this the market is seeing a strong demand surge. The market for small engines has grown very well since the start of industrialization. As technology progressed the engines got better with the power and features of such engines undergoing an enormous upgrade. The market for small engines is uniquely subjected to changes in the factors of the housing market and weather conditions. The boom in the housing market leads to increase in lawn and maintenance products which use small engines and therefore drives demand whereas in the case of weather, optimal weather conditions help along in maintaining the lawns and other related fields where small engines are employed thereby positively contributing to demand.

Recreational industries like golf and other lawn related sports or industries are also considered as important contributors for the market of small gas engines. Similarly increase in landscaping activities and business is also key for development of this particular sector. Positive upticks in the construction sector also push the small engines market on an upward growth path. The sector however finds itself limited due to environmental challenges that are related to exhaust gases, many environmental bodies have protested the use of such engines that are not environmentally safe, this along with lack of government support are some of the factors that are inhibiting the development of the sector..

Global Small Gas Engines Market – Competitive Analysis

With the entry of industry players in the global small gas engines segment, a trend of solid, volume-driven growth has been observed in the market with the development of different varieties of engines. With companies aiming to capture a considerable share of the market segment as early as possible, they are competing and experimenting with various advantage points. The best long-term growth opportunities for this sector can be captured by ensuring ongoing process improvements and financial flexibility to invest in the optimal strategies.

Key Players

The key players of Small gas engines market are Kawasaki Heavy Industries (Japan), Yamaha Motor Corp. (Japan), Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (Japan), Kohler Co. (U.S.), Briggs & Stratton Corporation (U.S.). Some of the other important players in the segment are Generac Power Systems (U.S.), Subaru ltd. (Japan), Kawasaki Heavy Industries Motorcycle & Engine Company (U.S.) and others.

