Be More Productive with Talygen’s Time Tracker with Screenshot Functionality

Talygen, a leading provider of cloud-based Business Management Solutions, today announced an enhanced version of its easy-to-use time tracking software that is built to improve employee and business performance.

Designed for remote work from the ground-up, Talygen’s advanced screenshot tool addresses the issues that traditional time tracking tools could not solve. This cloud-based employee monitoring software ensures team’s productivity and allows managers to keep track of time team members spend on specific projects.

“We believe in enabling teams to work smartly, and Talygen’s Time Tracker has helped many businesses accomplish this goal,” said Harold Saini, Chief Program Manager at Talygen. “We have added extra bells and whistles to make Talygen’s Time Tracker more sophisticated while preserving its ease of use.”

Time Tracking Software with Automatic Screenshots

Talygen’s Time Tracker with screenshots functionality enables managers to achieve two key business goals: to manage remote team members; and to be flexible with their own administrative schedules.

Know everything team members are working on through advanced time tracking software with recorded screenshots and keyboard/mouse activity levels. Once time tracking is completed, managers can view detailed reporting, understand how time was spent, pay employees using prefilled payrolls, and more.

This automatic screen capture software includes a breadth of key features, all of which enable better employee and operational insights.

• One-Click Tracking

It takes only one click to promote business productivity with Talygen’s automatic screenshot capture software. Team members simply select a project and a task and start timer using Talygen’s Time Tracker. The time they spend on each task is tracked and their screen activities are captured automatically through screenshots at regular intervals.

• Automatic Screenshots and Activity Levels

Talygen’s time tracking software allows users to track time for individual projects. Project managers can check auto screenshots or activity levels to know exactly when and what their team members have worked on, and how much time they have spent on each task. Time Approvals enable managers to accept or reject tracked time entries.

• Offline Tracking

Talygen’s automated screenshot tool will continue to track time and screenshots even without internet. Offline data will be uploaded to Talygen when the internet connection is back online. For any work done without time tracking, team members can also add “manual time” without screenshots in web application.

• Comprehensive Reports

Detailed reports produced by Talygen’s advanced screenshot tool empower project managers to view a summary of employees’ activities, without standing over them all day. Managers can also download performance data in CSV format to evaluate each employee’s productivity.

• Organized Spending

Never spend a dime on personal activities of team members during working hours. Review the work diary and approve only genuine work-related activities. With verifiable time tracking, hourly based payments are no longer guess-work. Rest assured that payment is only made for actual hours worked.

Monitor Your Employees’ Time and Efforts

Wrapped in an intuitive and easy-to-use user interface, Talygen’s Time Tracker helps businesses plan, track, and report time spent on different tasks and projects. The project managers have complete transparency to see the progress of project(s).

“We’re always looking for ways to empower businesses, and time tracking has been one of the most critical pain points among business community,” added Harold, Chief Program Manager at Talygen. “With Talygen’s automatic screenshot capture tool, managers are empowered to monitor their team members anytime, from anywhere they are. No spying and your team members are in constant control”.

About Talygen

Talygen is a leading Business Management Automation service provider. Talygen’s integrated suite of services and processes allows businesses to manage their core workflows via a cloud-based Software as a Service (SaaS) application. With its wide variety of features, easy to use concepts and enhanced functionality, it allows an end to end process management and seamless communication between stakeholders in a project or business.

