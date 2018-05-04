Corporate Professionals launches India’s first comprehensive book on Valuation titled “Business Valuation in India – beyond the numbers” under the new regulated regime

New Delhi, 3rd May 2018: Corporate Professionals, an integrated legal and financial solutions provider today launched a book titled ‘Business Valuation in India – beyond the numbers’ which will serve as a one stop repository for all valuation needs.

The book was launched at the Business Valuation Summit-2018, Mumbai by the Chief Guest Shri G.N. Bajpai, Former Chairman – SEBI. Also, present on the occasion were Mr. Makarand Lele, President, ICSI, officials from the International Valuation Standards Council (IVSC) and International Institute of Business Valuers (iiBV).

On the occasion, Mr. Pavan Kumar Vijay, Founder, Corporate Professionals said, “Business valuation is a practice followed for over 6 decades now in India. However the choice and application of valuation approaches and methodologies have significantly changed in the last decade as regulatory and financial reporting have increased significantly. We are extremely delighted to launch the first ever comprehensive book on the subject, which will sensitize the valuers about the various fundamentals of valuation process and provisions as introduced under the law”.

Talking about the book Mr. Chander Sawhney – Partner – Valuations, Corporate Professionals said, “We have come out with this book keeping in mind the need of any valuer including an aspiring valuer. The book focuses on the fundamentals of Valuation and guides a valuer what all he needs to know, ask the client, where to find such information, how to analyze, understand, validate, report and document. This book is comprehensive and customized for the Indian environment and would help valuation professionals in exploring and aligning the academic and practical wisdom of Valuations”.

Today ‘Valuation’ in an evolving economy like India, is a niche profession with a rousing need to standardise the divergent valuation practices. It has led to the requirement of capacity building among the valuation professionals and thereafter the need of proper tools and resources for them.

Beyond the valuation principles, processes, approaches, methodologies and challenges, the book covers at length the important metrics which form the fundamentals of valuation including financial analysis, industry understanding and classification, forecasts review, risk and return concepts. The book also includes comprehensive legal provisions relating to valuation under different laws, case studies and illustrations and also analyses important judicial pronouncements on valuation by Indian courts.

Published by Wolters Kluwer, the book is launched at a time when Companies (Registered Valuers and Valuation) Rules, 2017 are getting implemented and Indian Valuation Standards are still under formation. The book duly covers the guidance given under International Valuation Standards 2017 issued by the International Valuation Standards Council (IVSC) and Fair Value based Ind AS in India. It also materially covers the curriculum/syllabus for the education course of valuation examination for asset class – securities or financial assets as prescribed by IBBI. The book carries an analysis of financial performance and valuation trends of 30 industries over the past 10 years as well as real life valuation report & extracts of annual reports of listed companies in India to understand the disclosure and presentation aspects.

This book also covers valuation under special scenarios like M&A, Minority Shareholders, Start-ups, Intangibles, Cyclical companies, Liquidation etc. covering valuation of financial instruments including Equity, Debt, Options and Derivatives. This book from the house of Corporate Professionals is a well conceptualized guide, to act as the first hand tool to the Valuers.