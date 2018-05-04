Dosing Bottles Market to Incur Rapid Extension During 2016-2026

Packaging plays an important role in order to protect and preserve the product during transportation and usage. In some cases, the exact amount of dosage is considered as an important factor for the user which is not possible in every type of packaging solution. Therefore, in order to remove this issue many manufacturers and consumer are shifting their focus towards dosing bottles. Dosing bottles are a user friendly product which works from every position. It automatically levels the liquid in the dosing chamber to correct the measured amount and dispense a specific amount of liquid which is required. These bottles does not consist of different parts that should be mounted or assembled on the bottle, but it is a single integrated system. Moreover, it consists of two chambers, wherein one is used for storing liquid and the other is used as dispensing option, it requires a single squeeze of the bottle in order to fill the dispensing chamber. Furthermore, these bottles are available with tamper evident closure with or without a child resistant cap. Brand owner has the facility to advertise and promote on the product, as it provide a great amount of creativity with regards to color, shape and design. Large flat labelling and printing area is available. These bottles are capable of silk screening and hot stamping.

Dosing bottles market- Market Segmentation:

The global dosing bottles market is segmented on the basis of product type, package type, material type and application type. On the basis of product type, global dosing bottles market is segmented into single neck dosing bottle and twin neck dosing bottle, wherein, twin neck dosing bottle is expected to account for more than half of the total market value and volume share. On the basis of package type, global dosing bottles market can be segmented into refillable dosing bottle and one way dosing bottle in which refillable dosing bottle is expected to gain traction due to its reusability feature. On the basis of material type, global dosing bottles market is segmented into, high-density polyethylene (HDPE) and polypropylene (PP), where in polypropylene is used to manufacture the cap of the dosing bottle. On the basis of application, global dosing bottles market is segmented into horticulture, animal health, herbal supplements, fuel additives and chemicals.

Dosing bottles market – Market Dynamics:

One of the significant factors towards the growth of the global dosing bottles market is the increasing health conscious individuals towards the consumption of health supplements. Moreover, rising concern towards fuel efficiency, in order to avoid problems such as rough idling, weak acceleration, stumbling and stalling is expected to drive the growth of the dosing bottles market. Another substantial reason towards the growth dosing bottles market is the dispensing of the exact amount of liquid as overdosing is impossible in dosing bottles. However, the stringent government regulation towards the use plastic is expected to hinder the growth of dosing bottles market. Due to the use of one way dosing bottle, disposal of waste is an environmental concern, moreover, the toxic waste from the manufacturing plants of dosing bottles and raw material is expected to hinder the growth of the dosing bottles market, as it is affecting the environment as well as the household those are residing around these plants. Moreover, the wide availability and consumer inclination towards a conventional form of dosing solution is expected to obstruct the growth of the dosing bottles market.

Dosing bottles market – Regional Outlook:

Geographically, the global dosing bottles market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Middle East & Africa (MEA). The global dosing bottles market is expected to witness a steady CAGR over the forecast period of 2016-2024. North America is expected to account for largest market share in the global dosing bottles market due to the increasing health concern among sindividuals. Moreover, agriculture sector in India and China is expected to account for more than half in the market share of global agriculture industry, therefore, Asia-Pacific is expected to be a lucrative region towards the growth of the global dosing bottles market.

Dosing bottles market – Major Players:

Some of the major players identified across the globe in the dosing bottles market are Cambrian Containers, Bettix Ltd, NilocG Aquatics, The Cary Company, Aquarium Plant Food UK, iBottles, United States Plastic Corporation, Industrial Container and Supply Company and Pont Europe.