Enhanced Flight Vision Systems Market Research Report by Geographical Analysis and Forecast to 2023

Enhanced Flight Vision Systems Market – Overview:

Enhanced flight vision systems, commonly termed as EFVS or EVS, improves situational awareness by using multiple sensors onboard aircraft to provide the pilot with an enhanced display of the outside environment. It provides a pilot with the ability to operate in degraded visual conditions, including fog, rainfall, and others. It is a critical component to perform flight operations, such as taxiing, takeoff, and others, in unfamiliar airports. The enhanced flight vision systems encompass various components including a display unit, camera, and sensor, among others. Although initially developed for military aircraft, this system is being widely used in commercial and business aircraft, as well. Infrared, synthetic vision, global positioning system, and millimeter wave radar are the technologies associated with enhanced flight vision systems. The alternatives of enhanced flight vision systems include Instrument landing system (ILS) and GPS-assisted, landing, among others.

The primary goal for enhanced flight vision system is to increase both safety and situational awareness for pilots. Some aircraft manufacturers and airlines are keen on integrating this system in aircraft. The market growth for enhanced flight vision systems can be attributed to factors such as focus on enhancing situational awareness, growing demand for systems ensuring reliable flight operations, and increasing concern towards ensuring aviation safety. Meanwhile, high costs associated with technology upgrade are restraining the market growth to a certain extent, while the implementation of enhanced flight vision systems and related retrofit and aftermarket options are creating promising growth avenues for the market.

Major Key Players

Honeywell International, Inc. (U.S.),

United Technologies Corporation (U.S.),

L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc. (U.S.),

Thales Group (France),

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Israel)

In terms of technology, the Enhanced Flight Vision Systems Market in this report has been segmented into four types, namely infrared, synthetic vision, global positioning system, and millimeter wave radar. Out of these, the millimeter wave radar segment is expected to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period. This is because the millimeter wave radar is least dependent on weather conditions and ensures reliable vision and safe navigation.

In terms of component, the enhanced flight vision systems market has been segmented into four types, namely display unit, camera, sensor, and other components. The display unit is a critical component of the enhanced flight vision system as it displays infrared imagery and graphical depiction of data collected from various onboard sensors. It is generally located in the pilot’s direct line of sight in the form of head-up display, head-down display, and head-mounted display. Factors such as the need for better situational awareness and rise in demand for better and high definition displays are boosting the market growth.

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America region is expected to lead the enhanced flight vision system market during the forecast period. This region is technologically advanced and has the presence of key original component and equipment manufacturers, such as Honeywell International, Inc. (U.S.) and Astronics Corporation (U.S.), who are making significant investments in R&D for developing advanced airborne electronics. Therefore, the increasing focus on ensuring aviation safety is driving the market growth in this region. However, the fastest growth is likely to be observed in the Asia Pacific region, which houses key countries, such as China and India. This is due to factors such as focus on achieving reliable airline operations and growing demand for private and business jets.

The report for Global Enhanced Flight Vision System Market of Market Research Future comprises extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance.