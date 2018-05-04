Global Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market to reach a market size of $89.9 billion by 2023

According to a new report Global Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market (2017-2023), published by KBV Research, the global Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market is expected to attain a market size of $89.9 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 25% during the forecast period.
The Telecom & IT market dominated the Global Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market by Vertical in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 22.6 % during the forecast period. The Education & Government market is expected to witness a CAGR of 25.5% during (2017 – 2023). The Healthcare & Manufacturing market is expected to witness a CAGR of 27.4% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The Media & Entertainment market would attain a market value of $6,742.4 million by 2023.
The North America market dominated the Global Infrastructure as a Service Network Market by Region in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023, growing at a CAGR of 23.9 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 24.1% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 25.4% during (2017 – 2023).
The Large Enterprises market dominated the Global Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market by End User in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023, growing at a CAGR of 22.9 % during the forecast period. The Small & Medium Enterprises market is expected to witness CAGR of 28.2% during (2017 – 2023).
The report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key influencing factors of the global Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) have been discussed in the report along with the elaborated company profiles of Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), VMware, Inc., Cisco System, Inc., Fujitsu Limited (Fujitsu), Google Inc., and Computer Science Corporation (CSC).
Global Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Segmentation
By Component Types
Storage
Network
Compute
Others
By End Users
Large Enterprises
Small & Medium Enterprises
By Deployment Modes
Public
Hybrid
Private
By Verticals
Telecom & IT
BFSI
Retail & E Commerce
Education & Government
Healthcare & Manufacturing
Media & Entertainment
Others
By Geography
North America Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market
US Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market
Canada Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market
Mexico Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market
Rest of North America Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market
Europe Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market
Germany Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market
UK Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market
France Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market
Russia Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market
Spain Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market
Italy Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market
Rest of Europe Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market
Asia Pacific Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market
China Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market
Japan Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market
India Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market
South Korea Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market
Singapore Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market
Malaysia Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market
Rest of Asia Pacific Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market
LAMEA Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market
Brazil Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market
Argentina Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market
UAE Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market
Saudi Arabia Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market
South Africa Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market
Nigeria Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market
Rest of LAMEA Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market
Companies Profiled
Amazon Web Services
Microsoft Corporation
International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)
Google Inc.
VMware, Inc.
Cisco System, Inc.
Fujitsu Limited (Fujitsu)
Computer Science Corporation (CSC)
