Guardian Pools Offers High-quality Finishes and a Wide Selection of Colours for Fibreglass Pools

Guardian Pools offers high-quality finishes and an extensive selection of colours for its range of fibreglass pools.

[ROCKINGHAM, 4/5/2018] – Guardian Pools, a Perth-based supplier of quality swimming pools, provides beautiful and hard-wearing finishes and a wide selection of colours for fibreglass pools. With a fibreglass pool from Guardian Pools, clients can expect an attractive and long-lasting addition to their property.

Finishes and Colours for Fibreglass Pools

Guardian Pools utilises high-performance laminates for all their fibreglass swimming pools. The laminate is comprised of a ‘flowcoat’ outer surface barrier, 100% fibreglass and resin layers, a 100% vinyl ester resin protective barrier and a durable cosmetic layer for a stunning surface.

At Guardian Pools, there are two ranges for fibreglass pools that clients can choose from:

Classic Range

• Aqua Blue

• Athol Blue

• Kakadu

• Night Blue

• Riviera Blue

• Sand

Shimmer Range

• Evergreen

• Desert

• Diamond Blue

• Grey Granite

• Ivory Sand

• Midnight

• Tropical

• Twilight

• Vogue Blue

• White Granite

The Guardian Pool Difference

Visual simplicity, toughness and flexibility, and low cost of ownership over time are some of the benefits of fibreglass pools. These features make them a practical and attractive addition to any property.

Fibreglass pools complement various residential spaces and enhance a property’s aesthetic value. They transform homes into havens of relaxation and leisure, enhancing overall quality of life.

Fibreglass pools can be used for various activities, including weekend gatherings, evening swims and lap exercises. To ensure user safety, the company tests the pools beforehand in both ideal and extreme conditions. Each pool is designed with the finest fibreglass materials on the market for a long-lasting and durable finish.

About Guardian Pools

Guardian Pools is a family-owned pool business based in Perth. The company has been in the industry since 1960, providing expertise in fibreglass pools for clients across the country. The company’s team of specialists strive to develop advanced fibreglass technologies and continue to raise the standards in both pool quality and professional installations.

For more information Guardian Pools and other product enquiries, visit https://guardianindustries.com.au.