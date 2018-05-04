Payswiff wins prestigious “BFSI Leadership Awards 2018

Bengaluru, May 4th, 2018: Payswiff Solutions Pvt Ltd, a leading global Fin-tech firm bagged the prestigious “BFSI Leadership Awards 2018” from Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) 100 Tech Summit in Delhi. Payswiff was nominated &recognized for the Best Digital Payments Solution of the Year 2018 in the corporate sector. This summit, honors companies with exemplary initiatives, practices and innovations across the corporate sector.

The analysis was based on market capitalization, diversity of offerings and brand recall. The winners were chosen after going a comprehensive quantitative and qualitative analysis of the overall performance of the companies, before making it to the final list.

The award ceremony held at The Eros Hotel, New Delhi was a grand success and the chief guest of honor was Alexis Bossuyt, Trade and Investment Commissioner, Flanders Investment & Trade, Embassy of Belgium.