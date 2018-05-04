Tissot Quickster Chronograph Tachymeter Quartz T095.417.36.057.01 Men’s Watch

Why the Quickster?

Ask anyone inclined to sports and the most obvious reply you would get is: “Hey! It’s a pro-grade chronograph that also looks good!” But ask a pro! He won’t call it ‘pro’. Instead, he will just praise an assurance established upon time-backed excellence. Surely, it’s not one of those unique, hand-crafted pieces from the prized, independent watchmakers of Swiss-dom, but as a member of the Swatch Group, the distinct and strict quality control shows everywhere.

Basics first

The Tissot Quickster Chronograph Tachymeter Quartz T095.417.36.057.01 T0954173605701 Men’s Watch is 42 mm across while standing 10 mm thick. Neither It’s not atrociously big; neither too small and is a most suitable choice for medium to large wrists. If tiny, feminine-looking watches are your choice, the Quickster isn’t going to please you much; neither if your preference goes towards Big Bens on wrist-straps.

The Tissot Quickster Chronograph Tachymeter Quartz T095.417.36.057.01 T0954173605701 Men’s Watch mixes sporty and industrial feels in proportions that blend in without losing their individualities. The bright orange streak keeps it tad bit outside the stealth boundaries while the segmented stainless steel bracelet exhibits a subtle dual-tone coloring. It’s slightly darker in the middle. This is from detailed workmanship; same applies to the embossed letterings on the clasp and the case back. The segmented band provides a custom fit for wrists. The flat, scratch-resistant, anti-reflective sapphire crystal offers maximum visibility, even under water. Freediving up to 300 feet is the max you can go down, though. Not meant for serious scuba diving or anything further.

The Swiss quartz movement has one advantage. There is no complication about it. It’s more accurate timekeeping and requires almost no service. It’s operated through the crown and the pushers. The crown is a bulky one, flanked by two, stout push-buttons. The tachymeter scale is inscribed along the bezel, scaled up to 400 and good enough to calculate with a ‘0.5’ accuracy.

The Tissot Quickster Chronograph Tachymeter Quartz T095.417.36.057.01 T0954173605701 Men’s Watch has a very dark, finely granulated navy blue of the dial and brings the watch an overall rich tone. The ivory white characters and markers with fine, red borders come out very well on a dark background, making them highly readable. The minute and hour hands are extra-long, illuminated and well-defined, with the only Arabic numeral marking at 12.

Everything about its face is clean and bold. There’s no complication about it. All that is beneath the dial!

Its strength

The Quickster doesn’t have a lot going on, but what it has is laid out thoughtfully. It ensures that regular timekeeping and chronograph functions don’t give you a headache; the three slightly recessed sub-dials do not encroach on each other and the rest. At the same time, they do not disappear behind the baton hands showing regular time. Their boundaries are defined with raised chapter rings, bringing the main dial a multilayered appearance.

Note: The long, skinny hand at the centre of the main dial tracks the chronograph-seconds while the lowermost subdial shows the regular seconds’ advancement.

Closing thoughts

The Montre Tissot are not an entry-level watches. It offers just 4 functions, and not an ocean of technical marvels that often doesn’t come to use in real life. Built to handle every day wear and tear, this Swiss quartz chronograph gives you a good place to start.

Bottom line: The Tissot T-Sport Quickster Chrono Men’s Watch is an eye-catching, fashion-forward timepiece. It is sharp enough for both work and play; washing the car or doing barbecue at the backyard.