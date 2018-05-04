Uppada Sarees – a Fashion Statement From Unnati Silks

Uppada, is a small fishing village, very close to Kakinada, the coastal city in Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh.

It is also home to the famous Uppada handloom silk and cotton sarees, known for their intricate geometrical and floral designs and unique embroidery.

The extremely popular Uppada ‘pattu sarees’ woven with pure silk, gold and silver thread or real zari, are a much-preferred bridal costume. Being light in weight, the decorative floral, peacock or geometrical motifs in the ‘jamdhani’ pattern, with broad horizontal borders and a pallu to match, make the look of the saree so appealing, that it lends grace and elegance to the wearer.

No wonder that it is much sought after for lavish wedding functions, as much as for more formal occasions.

A variation to this is the Uppada pure silk saree with a floral design, a golden border, and an attractive pallu, that finds it sought after for parties and functions.The more traditional variety of the Uppada saree, with embroidery and zari work, is treasured for more special occasions.

Richly woven Uppada cotton sarees are in demand for their quality, traditional zari or trendy printed borders.

Uppada cotton sarees, with jamdhani patterns and embroidery work have their own appeal. Variations in the prints and borders with floral, geometric or other attractive themes find preference as college or corporate wear.

Zari booties on the ‘pallu’ and patti borders, give it a grander touch as fashion wear or for special functions.

Unnati Silks, the largest ethnic online website, has provided by way of its Uppada range of sarees the impetus for the promotion of the ethnic art, and that too at very reasonable prices.

###