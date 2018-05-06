Irrigation Syringe Market to Incur Rapid Extension During 2016-2026

Irrigation syringes are specially used to irrigate wounds. These syringes not only clean dirty wounds but also remove dust particles from eye and ear irrigation and provide hydration. To remove bacterial contamination is the primary objective of these syringes. Irrigation syringes are of two types, bulb irrigation and piston irrigation syringes. Bulb is squeezed while operating bulb irrigations syringes, while piston irrigation syringes are operated by pushing flat top to eject the contents of the syringe. Bulb syringe is used for removing wax from ear.

Negligence caused ear infection from bacteria and fungi. Piston syringe is generally used to clean eye and wound on any part of the body. Apart from it, oral irrigation syringe are helpful in treating gums and food trapping after the removal of tooth and nasal irrigation syringes are used to remove excess mucus and sinuses. Irrigation syringes are also used for eternal feeding. Rather than swabbing or bathing the affected part of the body, the usage of irrigation syringes are easy and effective. Rising awareness among people about the cleanliness and economical and easy availability are the factor that are anticipated to increase the growth of the global irrigation syringe market.

Irrigation syringe market: Drivers & Restraints

Ever increasing noise and air pollutions, particularly in metro cities are also increasing the incidents of ear and eye irritation. The scope of using irrigation syringes has therefore widened globally. An increasing air pollution causes right from simple irritation and burning sensation to dryness and severe allergy. To stop the eyes from getting infected doctors are using irrigation syringes to cleanse and eventually for removing debris. Ear pain is associated with increasing noise pollution, production of wax is the adding discomfort which needs to be cleaned before getting infected. Ear irrigation syringes are therefore in great demand in private clinics and diagnostic centers.

The use of wound irrigation syringe has also increased due to the fast recovery of wounds which generally take more time to heal due to bacterial contamination. All these factors are driving factors for increasing the growth of global irrigation syringe. However, there are certain risks are associated with treatment through irrigation syringe. For instance, using irrigation syringe for the removal of ear wax can be dangerous as it might cause for ear infection, perforated ear drum or Tinnitus. These risks are anticipated to restrict the irrigation syringe market.

Irrigation syringe market: Overview

Irrigation syringe market: Key players

Becton, Dickinson and Company, B.Braun, Nipro Corporation, Medtronic PLC, Smiths Group Inc., Abu Dhabi Medical Devices Company, SAAPP (FZC) LLC., IBN Sina Medical Factory, Terumo Corporation. Baxter International Inc.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, types and applications.