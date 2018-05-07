Panoramic Camera Market: Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2018-2022

Key Players

The key players of global panoramic camera market report include Samsung electronics Ltd. (Korea), Ricoh Company Ltd. (Japan), Nikon Corporation (Japan), Canon Inc. (Japan), Roundshot (Switzerland), Panono GmbH (Spain), Panasonic Corporation (Japan) , D-Link Corporation(Taiwan), Sony Corporation (Japan) , Immer Vision, Inc. (Canada) and others.

Market Synopsis of Global Panoramic Camera Market:

Market Scenario:

A panoramic camera is a fixed camera that provides an area of coverage between 180º and 360º resolution. The camera is ideal for indoor and outdoor surveillance applications. It can be used to detect activities in a large area, track the movement of people and improve area management. It can also have one or multiple image sensors. These cameras are ideally suited for various applications namely video surveillance in airport terminals and railway & metro stations, city surveillance installations such as monitoring public squares, security for critical infrastructure and industrial sites, video surveillance of university campuses & school halls, and shopping mall security both indoors & outdoor including car parking.

The key drivers contributing to the growth of the global panoramic camera market include high demand for cost effective camera to serve growing advanced photography market, increasing digital photography market, and increasing demand for safety & security measures in public places as well as in the corporate. Panoramic camera also provides wide area coverage. However, the restraining factors towards the growth of the global panoramic camera market are its high cost than conventional IP cameras, availability of limited software support services and low image quality.

Global Panoramic Camera Market is expected to reach at USD 36 billion with 31% of CAGR during forecast period 2016-2022.

Study Objectives of Global Panoramic Camera Market:

• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global panoramic camera market.

• To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

• To analyze the global panoramic camera market based porter’s five force analysis etc.

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW).

• To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

• To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by type, application and region.

• To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

• To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Global Panoramic Camera market.

Segments:

Global Panoramic Camera Market has been segmented on the basis of type, application and region. By type, the market has been categorized into industrial camera and commercial camera. On the basis of application, the market includes- traffic monitoring, grid layout, aerial scenery and others.

On the basis of technology panoramic camera can be segmented into single-sensor cameras and multi sensor cameras. Single sensor camera uses only one image sensor and they are well suited for indoor monitoring of retail stores, hotels, schools and offices. A Multi sensor camera enables a higher pixel density or resolution for the same area coverage and they are well suited stadiums, university campuses, parking lots and shopping malls.

Regional Analysis

North America is expected to dominate the panoramic camera market during the forecast period 2016-2022. U.S. is expected to contribute largely to the global panoramic camera market majorly due to increasing crime in the region. Also, the high adoption of cameras featured with high image quality and low power consumption is also fuelling the market of panoramic market in the North America region. European countries, especially U.K., Germany among others are expected to grow at a steady pace majorly due to rising government initiatives to provide security at public places, increasing number of stadiums and number of university campuses in the region is also demanding high security solutions thereby propelling the market growth of panoramic market in the region. Furthermore, Asian countries especially Japan, China and India are expected to be the fastest growing region during the forecast period 2016-2022, majorly due to high growth in the market of video surveillance, and taking security precautions by government against terrorist attacks in the region.

