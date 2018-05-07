Singapore Government is Transforming Economy through Enterprise and Innovation to Boost the Country’s Economic Growth

The Singapore economy is dominated by the service sector, which contributed approximately 75.5% to the total GDP in 2016. The industrial sector contributes 24.5% to GDP, in which the manufacturing contributes 18.3% to GDP. Government will launch a new Industry Transformation Programme in 2017 to take the country into the next phase of development. Under the Quality Growth Programme, firms and industries will create new value and drive growth. To raise productivity, government is working on development of people, and driving research and innovation, together to maximize impact of industrial transformation program. There will be an expansion of partnerships between government and the industry, to identify challenges and develop solutions to support transformation.

Lucintel, a leading global management consulting and market research firm, has analyzed the political, economic, social, technological, legal, and environmental factors of Singapore and has come up with a comprehensive research report, “PESTLE Analysis of Singapore 2017.” This report provides an analysis of Singapore’s economy from historical, current, and future perspectives. SWOT analysis, forecast and scenario analysis, and risk analysis of Singapore is also included in the report. The report also includes the forecast for Singapore’s economic growth through 2022.

The report highlights various drivers and challenges which have influenced investment decisions in the economy. Singapore is a politically stable country. Singapore is currently facing challenges, like low oil prices, low fiscal balance, and currency depreciation. Singapore economy is expected to show a gradual recovery of economic activity, with strengthening economic growth in the mid of 2017. The expansion of economic activity will rely on global recovery, stable oil prices, growth of household consumption and investment, with an increase in manufacturing exports.

