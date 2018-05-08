Global Obesity Treatment Devices Market US$ 3.2 Billion by 2023

The global obesity treatment devices market expected to reach US$ 3.2 billion by 2023, growing at CAGR 10.5% over the forecast period 2018-2023.

Major players include Allergan, Inc., Apollo Endosurgery, Inc., Aspire Medical, Inc. (Aspire Bariatrics), Boston Scientific Corp., Cousin Biotech, CR Bard, Inc., EnteroMedics, Inc., GI Dynamics, Inc., GI Windows, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Leptos Biomedical, Mediflex Surgical Products, Medtronic, Inc., ReShape Medical, Inc., Satiety, Inc., Spatz FGIA, Inc., and TransEnterix, Inc.

1. Device Type

1.1. Gastric Banding Systems

1.2. Gastric Balloon Systems

1.3. Gastric Electrical Stimulation Systems

1.4. Gastric Emptying Systems (Gastric Aspiration Systems)

1.5. Other Emerging Devices (Endoluminal bypass liners, Oral appliances)

2. Surgery Procedure

2.1. Roux-en-Y Gastric Bypass Surgery (RNY)

2.2. Adjustable Gastric Band

2.3. Laparoscopic Sleeve Gastrectomy

2.4. Biliopancreatic Diversion with Duodenal Switch (BPD/DS)

2.5. Revisions

2.6. Other Surgical Procedures

3. Geography

3.1. North America (U.S., Canada)

3.2. Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of LA)

3.3. Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of EU)

3.4. Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Rest of APAC

3.5. Rest of the World

4. Company Profiles

4.1. Allergan, Inc.

4.2. Apollo Endosurgery, Inc.

4.3. Aspire Medical, Inc. (Aspire Bariatrics)

4.4. Boston Scientific Corp.

4.5. Cousin Biotech

4.6. CR Bard, Inc.

4.7. EnteroMedics, Inc.

4.8. GI Dynamics, Inc.

4.9. GI Windows, Inc.

4.10. Johnson & Johnson

4.11. Leptos Biomedical

4.12. Mediflex Surgical Products

4.13. Medtronic, Inc.

4.14. ReShape Medical, Inc.

4.15. Satiety, Inc.

4.16. Spatz FGIA, Inc.

4.17. TransEnterix, Inc.

