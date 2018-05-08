Organ Preservation Industry Analysis (2016–2021)

Organ Preservation Market is worth USD 180 million in 2016 and estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.8%, to reach USD 262 million by 2021. The global Organ Preservation market is developing at an exceptionally quick pace.

Organ preservation is the supply line for organ transplantation. Organ preservation is used to keep up organs’ quality before transplantation as these organs are frail in outside air and wound up broken once taken out from the human body. Organ preservation assumes a key part in endeavors to beat the lack of organ benefactors while tending to changing socioeconomics of the giver pool by making organs feasible for transplantation that was beforehand not used.

The significant drivers for organ preservation market incorporate rising strong organ transplantation strategies. Moreover, expanding geriatric populace all inclusive combined with rising multi-organ breakdown cases is likewise anticipated that would help this market in coming five years. Besides, expanding government activities to advance organ gift will likewise fuel the development in this market. Nonetheless, the high cost of procurement and restricted extension at the level of end clients are required to hamper the market development in coming five years. Notwithstanding these limits, innovative work in the organ preservation market are relied upon to be an open door for this market in the forecast period.

The Global market for Organ Preservation is segmented on the basis of Preservation Solution, Transportation Technique, Organ Type and region. Based on Preservation Solution, the market is segmented into UW,Custodiol HTK andPerfadex. Based on Transportation Technique, the market is segmented into Static Cold Storage,Hypothermic Machine Perfusion, and Normothermic Machine Perfusion. Based on Organ Type, the market is segmented into Kidneys, liver and lung. Preservation of kidney accounted for the biggest market share in 2016 owing to the increasing aging population coupled with increasing prevalence of kidney failures. According to National kidney foundation, more than 80% of all patients who receive treatment for kidney failure are in affluent countries with universal access to health care and large elderly populations.

Geographically, the Organ Preservation market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East Asia. North America is estimated to constitute the largest share in this market, while the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth and overtake North America, being the second largest shareholder for the market during the forecast period.

Essential Pharmaceuticals (U.S.), Dr. Franz Kohler Chemie GmbH (Germany), Organ Recovery Systems (U.S.), Xvivo Perfusion AB (Sweden), and Waters Medical Systems LLC (U.S.), among others.are the leaders in the global Organ Preservation market

