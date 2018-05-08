The Barrios Collection is reducing prices on all exotic luxury car inventory in the United States for a Spring Special Event

Atlanta, GA – The Barrios Collection has the collection of luxury SUVs, collectible classics, and luxury sedans for sale in Atlanta Georgia. The company has recently expanded their inventory while hosting a spring sales event nationwide. Their collection includes Aston Martin, BMW, Land Rover, Bentley, Porsche, Oldsmobile, Mini, Mercedes-Benz, Lexus, AMG, Audi, Ford, and Chevrolet.

Now, with summer time fast approaching, The Barrios Collection grew their inventory and reduced prices for spring time. Here are the main highlights of the new inventory in Atlanta GA and on Website:

– 1 owner vehicles

– Low mileage

– Southern sourced cars (not from up north where rust is prominent)

– Luxury SUVs (Range Rover Supercharged, Mercedes G Wagon, Jeep Wrangler Rubicon’s)

– Collectible classics (that are ‘show ready’ for Springtime car shows)

– Luxury sedans (Rolls Royce, Mercedes, AMG, Audi performance, collectible Porsche 911 4s, Mercedes V12 twin turbo)

Now, they have a larger inventory of Classic and Exotic luxury cars for sale in Atlanta GA on site and in showroom. They have a growing inventory of vehicles every month. The Barrios Collection in Atlanta GA ships their vehicles across the United States and international. For those planning to shop for classic, luxury, or exotic cars can begin their search here: car collection inventory from this dealer.

About The Barrios Collection:

At Barrios Collection, they understand that finding the perfect combination of an affordable and quality vehicle can be hard. So, the company has made it their goal to provide prospective customers in Atlanta Georgia or nationwide with the very best possible buying experience.

For more information, please visit https://thebarrioscollection.com/

Media Contact:

Company: The Barrios Collection

Address: 4267 Mcbrayer Road, Oakwood, GA, 30566

Phone: 6788287152