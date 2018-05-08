Virtual Power Plant Sharing The Largest Market In Industry| CAGR 22%.

The global virtual power plants market is expected to grow at ~ 22% CAGR during the forecast period.

Pune, India, May, 2018 /MRFR Press Release/- Global Virtual Power Plant market has been segmented based on technology, end-user, and region. Demand response segment by technology currently holds the largest share and is expected to hold its dominance in the virtual power plant market during the forecast period.

Virtual power plants consist of three main components, distributed energy resources, energy storage systems and information and communication technologies. Distributed energy can be either distributed generators or controllable loads connected to the network. Energy storage systems and its elements play a vital role in bridging the gap between the generation and demand, specifically in the presence of high diffusion of stochastic generation. The energy management system (EMS) signifies the soul of the information and communication system. It accomplishes the process of other virtual power plant components through communication technologies in bidirectional ways.

Scope of the Report

This study provides an overview of the global virtual power plant market, tracking two market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the virtual power plant market by its technology, by end-user and by region.

By Technology

Distribution Generation

Demand Response

Mixed Asset

By End-User

Commercial

Industrial

Residential

By Regions

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

Key Players

The key players of global Virtual Power Plant market are ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), Autogrid Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Blue Pillar, Inc. (U.S.), Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Comverge (U.S.), Cpower Energy Management (U.S.), Enbala Power Networks, Inc. (Canada), Enernoc, Inc. (U.S.), Flexitricity Limited (U.K.), General Electric Company (U.S.), Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan), International Business Machines Corporation (U.S.), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Schneider Electric SE (France), and Siemens AG (Germany).

This research report has provides the insights, on various levels of analyses such industry analysis, market share analysis leading market players and their profiles. This report also helps in studying the target segments by providing views on emerging & high-growth segments and market conclusion. Together the market data comprise and discuss with the basic assessments on the competitive scenarios & strategies, of the Virtual Power Plant market, including the high-growth regions, countries and their political, economic and technological environments. Furthermore the project report also provides the views over the historical market values as well as, pricing and cost analysis of the same.

