Book Top-rated Windwaterhotel to Enjoy Lavish Stay

Wonderful touring destinations like South Padre Island can make your vacations a memorable one. The place is surrounded by the numerous beauteous beaches, wonderful landmarks and sights where you can visit to spend good quality time with your family and loved ones. The best thing is here you can indulge yourself in numerous fascinating activities like water sports, dolphin and whale watching, jet skiing, boating, swimming, golfing and lots more.

The cherry on the cake is that the town has no dearth of good and well-established hotels where you can stay with great comfort and pleasure. If you are looking for the best Short stays hotel South Padre Blvd, then prestigious Windwaterhotel would be the perfect option for you. Settled at the prime location of the town, it renders easy access to most of the major attractions of South Padre Island. This irresistible lodging facility has numerous kinds of guestrooms that can be categorized into Queen room, king suite, 2 bedroom villa and 3 bedroom villa, a perfect for a large group of travelers.

All the rooms adorned with fantastic flooring, chic wall décor and timeless furniture. Some in-room facilities available in such guestrooms are television with cable connection, air conditioner, refrigerator, microwave, table and extremely comfortable beds. The cherry on the cake is that all the rooms of the hotel have private balconies where you can relax and enjoy your evening tea and coffee with your family and friends.

You will be happy to know that some top South Padre blvd restaurants and edifices are located within few miles away from our property where you can satisfy your taste bud. Spotless staff members of the hotel are always available on duty to help their customers. They work with the aim to make a stay for their customers extremely comfortable and delightful. Besides, the hotel also provides great discounts and offers to the travelers so that they can book accommodation without concerning about their pocket.

