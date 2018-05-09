Building Integrated Photovoltaics Market – Industry Shares, Market Strategies and Key Players 2013-2023

Study on Building Integrated Photovoltaics Market by Infinium Global Research is comprehensive presentation of qualitative and quantitative research to identify key trends, growth prospects, drivers, restraints and opportunities in the Global Market. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Building Integrated Photovoltaics Market by product (roofing, BIPV cladding, BIPV glazing, BIPV shading, BIPV glass, wall integrated, windows), technology (thin film PV and crystalline silicon), end user (commercial, residential, industrial buildings) through main geographies in the Global Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. Browse through over 100 tables and figures to get complete view of the global and regional markets of Building Integrated Photovoltaics over the period of 2013 to 2023.

Building integrated photovoltaic systems uses solar panels which are incorporated into buildings for electricity generation by transforming solar energy into electrical energy. In addition, BIPV products are capable of providing natural lighting, thermal insulation, structural stability and protection from water and external elements among others. Government growing support in the form of regulations and incentives is aiding the growth of BIPV market. Furthermore, the developments of aesthetic factors are fueling the growth of the market. Major factor that is hindering the growth of this market is the high initial investment cost for consumers. Consumers are required to invest huge sum in infrastructure during initial setup of the building integrated photovoltaics restraining the growth of this market.Furthermore, lack of expertise in designing and installing building integrated photovoltaics is also a major drawback for the growth of this industry. In addition, no standard units available for measurement of units of energy for phtovoltaics are restraining the growth of the market. Growing trends of building integrated photovoltaics manufacturers collaborating with construction companies are creating new opportunities for the market. In addition, advancement in the field of photvoltaics cells with new cell generation technologies are further creating new opportunities for existing and new players in this market.

Segments Covered:

Building integrated photovoltaics market is segmented on the basis of products which primarily include: roofing, BIPV cladding, BIPV glazing, BIPV shading, BIPV glass, wall integrated and Windows among others. BIPV roofing is further segmented into Tiles, laminates, metal seam and shingles. Further BIPV market is segmented based on technology which includes thin film PV and crystalline silicon. Thin film PV is further segmented into copper indium gallium selendie (CIGS)/copper indium diselenide (CIS), amorphous silicon and cadmium telluride among others. BIPV market segmented based on application includes commercial buildings, residential buildings and industrial buildings among others.

Geographic Coverage and Analysis:

The market is segmented on basis of geographic regions into 4 segments including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the world (RoW). Europe is among the largest market share for BIPV mainly accelerated by demands from Germany, France, Spain and Italy. Furthermore, new entrants and financial incentives provided by the government are aiding the growth of BIPV in European market. North America followed Asia Pacific due to growing demand for BIPV modules and implementation of zero emission building policies in U.S driving the growth of the North American market.

Company Profiles

First Solar Inc.

Onyx Solar Group LLC.

Sharp Solar

Sapa Soar

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc

Centrosolar Group AG

Ertex-solartechnik Gmbh

Ecotemis

Heliatek Gmbh

Power Film Inc

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global building integrated photovoltaics market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of building integrated photovoltaics market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the building integrated photovoltaics market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the building integrated photovoltaics market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

Browse Detailed TOC, Description and Companies Mentioned in Report @

https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/ict_semiconductor/building_integrated_photovoltaics_bipv_market

Table of Contents:-

Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Research Methodology

Executive Summary Global Building Integrated Photovoltaics Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Value chain analysis

3.4. Porter’s five forces analysis

3.4.1. Bargaining power of suppliers

3.4.2. Bargaining power of buyers

3.4.3. Threat of substitutes

3.4.4. Threat of new entrants

3.4.5. Competitive rivalry

3.5. IGR- Growth Matrix analysis

3.6. Market share by key players

Global Building Integrated Photovoltaics Market by Product, 2017 – 2023 (Revenue)

4.1. Roofing

4.2. BIPV Cladding

4.3. BIPV Glazing

4.4. BIPV Shading

4.5 BIPV Glass

4.6 Wall Integrated

4.7 Windows

4.8 Others

Global Building Integrated Photovoltaics Market Size and Forecast by Technology, 2017 – 2023 (Revenue)

5.1. Crystalline Silicon

5.2. Thin Film PV

5.3. Others (OPV and DSC)

Global Building Integrated Photovoltaics Market by End User, 2017 – 2023 (Revenue)

6.1. Commercial

6.2. Industrial

6.3. Residential

Global Building Integrated Photovoltaics Market by Geography, 2017 – 2023 (Revenue)

7.1. North America

7.2. Europe

7.3. Asia Pacific

7.4. RoW

Company Profiles

8.1. First Solar Inc.

8.2. Onyx Solar Group LLC.

8.3. Sharp Solar

8.4. Sapa Soar

8.5. Ascent Solar Technologies Inc

8.6. Centrosolar Group AG

8.7. Ertex-solartechnik Gmbh

8.8. Ecotemis

8.9. Heliatek Gmbh

8.10. Power Film Inc

Click the Below View Full Report: – https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/ict_semiconductor/building_integrated_photovoltaics_bipv_market