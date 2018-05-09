Fish Oil Market is expected to reach USD $4.90 billion by the End of 2025, CAGR of 5.39%.

The latest trending report published by Crystal Market Research titled, Fish Oil Market approximates that the Fish Oil market size is estimated to flourish at a significant CAGR in the future, and this is attributed to the escalation in need for this product across the globe along with novel innovations in the market.

The global fish oil market was valued around USD 3.06 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach roughly USD 4.90 billion by the end of 2025 while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.39% during the forecast period, due to growing aquaculture activities.

Fish Oil Market – Report Overview:

Increasing customer awareness about health benefits of omega 3 is projected to drive fish oil demand during the forecast years. Rising demand for hydrogenated vegetable margarine and oils on account of altering eating habits is likely to reproduce industry growth. Additionally, rising product utilization in lubricants and defensive coatings is anticipated to boost growth.

Moreover, growing use of fish oil as an essential ingredient in beauty products, as creams and in all-purpose ointments is anticipated to encourage market growth. Increasing aquaculture activities, mostly in India and China, due to favorable weather conditions and plentiful availability of agricultural land is likely to boost demand for feeds containing fish oil. Growing consumption of omega-3 due to its several health benefits is predicted to stimulate the growth of the global market.

However, elevated cost of the product together with a huge demand-supply gap is likely to restrain the growth of the global market over the next few years.

Fish Oil Market – Regional Outlook:

In 2014, European fish oil industry was esteemed at USD 690 million. This region is likely to experience growth owing to expanding aquaculture activities in UK and Norway.

North American region reported for around 7.5% share of the overall market volume and is forecasted to experience prominent growth over next few years due to rising awareness of dietary benefits of foods that contain fish oil in the United States.

Increasing aquaculture segment primarily in India, China, Bangladesh, Thailand, and Indonesia. Furthermore, increasing awareness towards healthy and nutritional diet in developing countries like India and China is likely to boost demand for nutritional supplements and consequently the global fish oil market.

Fish Oil Market – Top Major Market Players:

The Key industry players are; COPEINCA ASA, Croda Inc., EPAX AS, GC Rieber Oils, Omega Protein, Corpesca S.A, American Marine Ingredients and Colpex International.

Fish Oil Market – Report’s Magnitude:

This report contains Segment wise in-depth analysis in terms several above-mentioned segments along with market size forecasts and approximations to observe significant areas of industry growth in detail. Additionally, an executive summary, summarizing the entire report in such a way that decision-making team can speedily become familiar with background information, summarizing analysis and main conclusions.

