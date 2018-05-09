Global Cystic Fibrosis (CF) Drugs Market US$ 6.9 Billion by 2023

The global cystic fibrosis (CF) drugs market expected to reach US$ 6.9 billion by 2023, growing at CAGR 14.9% over the forecast period.

The CF treatment options include: airway-clearance techniques and medications to clear mucus from the lungs; proactive treatment of infections; pancreatic enzyme replacement therapy (PERT); optimal nutrition; and an active lifestyle. Ivacaftor (Kalydeco) was the first drug approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2012, however it remains very expensive.

The global cystic fibrosis drugs market research report provides market size (Revenue US$ Million 2015 to 2023), market share analysis, growth trends and forecast (CAGR%, 2018 to 2023). The global cystic fibrosis drugs market research report is further segmented by geography into North America (U.S., Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of LA), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of EU), Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Rest of APAC), and Rest of the World.

Major players operating in the global cystic fibrosis drugs market and profiled in this report include AbbVie, AlgiPharma, Aptalis Pharma, Cystic Fibrosis Foundation (CFF), Eli Lilly, Genentech (Roche), Grifols, Insmed, KaloBios Pharmaceuticals, N30 Pharmaceuticals, NovaBiotics, Novartis, Pharmaxis, PTC Therapeutics, Savara Pharmaceuticals, UK Cystic Fibrosis Gene Therapy Consortium (CFGTC), and Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

