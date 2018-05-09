Need for more Farmers to adopt Integrated farming system

The agriculture and farming industry has gone through a host of visible tech changes. While implementation of modern techniques increased the productivity than the ones nurtured in traditional farms. In Integrated Farming Systems is a holistic approach nothing is wasted, the by-product of one system becomes the input for other, which integrates Livestock and Crop production.

There is a need for more farmers to adopt the Integrated Farming System in India which makes the farming system progressive, where there is an increased productivity of yields.

The unawareness of farmers about the benefits of this farming practice, keeps the farmers away from implementing the best practices of Integrated farming system. India with this majority of the population depends upon agriculture for its sustenance needs to look into all best practices which make agriculture economically viable and environmentally suitable.

Integrated farming system approach is not only a reliable way of obtaining fairly high productivity with considerable scope for resource recycling. This would leave the farmers with no option but to fully explore the potential alternate sources of plant nutrients at least for the partial substitution of the fertilizer nutrients for individual crops and in the cropping systems.

The main goal of an Integrated Farming System is to maximize the yield of all component enterprises, such that steady and stable income is generated, to achieve Agro-Ecological equilibrium, reducing the usage of chemicals to provide chemical free healthy produce and environment to the society.

Many agricultural firms have enabled Integrated farming system by activities such as:

Irrigation Technology, I-tech Farming & Climate Control, Arboriculture and Ecological Management, Nursery, Floriculture, Horticulture farming, Animal Husbandry activities, Poultry Breeding, Poultry broiler, Effluent and Waste Management.

Integrated farming system has revolutionized farming, with many advantages: there is an increase in productivity, environment safety, Income round the year, adoption of new technology, conservation of natural resources and an overall input-output efficiency makes the system bountiful.

About MAA Integrators:

Started in the year 2007 MAA Integrators have successfully completed a decade in the business by adopting the Integrated farming system in their 200 acres of farmland with a workforce of more than 300 employees based out of Doddabalapur in Karnataka. They have branches in Mangalore, Bantwal, Annavatti, Kunigal, and Sulliya

The founder of the company Mr. K.S. Ashok Kumar a visionary in his field wants to uplift the future of farming. Ashok Kumar is a Post Graduate in Msc. Agriculture and is a produce of UAS Bengaluru.