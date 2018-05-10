3PL Market: 2017 Product Intelligence

Study on 3PL Market by Infinium Global Research is comprehensive presentation of qualitative and quantitative research to identify key trends, growth prospects, drivers, restraints and opportunities in the Global Market. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of 3PL Market by transport (roadways, waterways, railways and airways), service type (dedicated contract carriage, domestic, international transportation management, warehousing, distribution), end-use (manufacturing, healthcare, automotive, retail) through main geographies in the Global Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. Browse through over 100 tables and figures to get complete view of the global and regional markets of 3PL over the period of 2017 to 2023. According to report the global 3PL market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period of 2017 – 2023.

Segments Covered

The report on global 3PL market covers segments such as transport, service type and end-use. The transport segments include roadways, waterways, railways and airways. On the basis of service type the global 3PL market is categorized into dedicated contract carriage (DCC), domestic transportation management, international transportation management, warehousing and distribution.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023.

The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea and Malaysia among others Moreover, European region covers countries such as Germany, UK, France, Spain, and rest of Europe. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2017 – 2023.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global 3PL market such as, DAMCO , FedEx Corporation, DHL International GmbH, DB Schenker, Kuehne+Nagel Inc., NYK Logistics, Panalpina World Transport Ttd., BNSF Railway, opcon Corporation , and Creaform, Inc.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global 3PL market . Moreover, IGR-growth matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of 3PL market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the compression therapy market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the 3PL market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

Table of Contents:-

1. Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Research Methods

1.3 Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary

3. Global 3PL Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4 IGR – Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5 Competitive Landscape in the Global 3PL Market

4. Global 3PL Market by Transport 2017 – 2023

4.1 Roadways

4.2 Waterways

4.3 Railways

4.4 Airways

5. Global 3PL Market by Service Type 2017 – 2023

5.1 Dedicated Contract Carriage (DCC)

5.2 Domestic Transportation Management

5.3 International Transportation Management

5.4 Warehousing and Distribution

6. Global 3PL Market by End-Use 2017 – 2023

6.1 Manufacturing

6.2 Healthcare

6.3 Retail

6.4 Automotive

7. Global 3PL Market by Regions 2017 – 2023

7.1 North America

7.1.1 North America 3PL Market by Transport

7.1.2 North America 3PL Market by Service Type

7.1.3 North America 3PL Market by End-Use

7.1.4 North America 3PL Market by Country

7.2 Europe

7.2.1 Europe 3PL Market by Transport

7.2.2 Europe 3PL Market by Service Type

7.2.3 Europe 3PL Market by End-Use

7.2.4 Europe 3PL Market by Country

7.3 Asia-Pacific

7.3.1 Asia-Pacific 3PL Market by Transport

7.3.2 Asia-Pacific 3PL Market by Service Type

7.3.3 Asia-Pacific 3PL Market by End-Use

7.3.4 Asia-Pacific 3PL Market by Country

7.4 RoW

7.4.1 RoW 3PL Market by Transport

7.4.2 RoW 3PL Market by Service Type

7.4.3 RoW 3PL Market by End-Use

7.4.4 RoW 3PL Market by Sub-region

8. Companies Covered

8.1 DAMCO

8.2 FedEx Corporation

8.3 DHL International GmbH

8.4 DB Schenker

8.5 Kuehne+Nagel Inc.

8.6 NYK Logistics

8.7 Panalpina World Transport Ltd.

8.8 BNSF Railway

8.9 Opcon Corporation

8.10 Creaform, Inc.

