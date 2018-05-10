AP Lazer Offers Industrial Fiber Lasers

For precise metal-cutting procedures, companies can save time and money when their facilities opt for AP Lazer’s industrial-grade fiber lasers.

[LANSING, 5/10/2018] – Marketers are starting to see the opportunity and profitability of selling personalized or customized products. According to Forbes, those keen on custom products is an opportune market that can increasebulk and retail sales by the millions.

For retailers and other businesses, one way to take advantage of this is to provide customized engraving or cutting using lasers. Cutting or engraving hard materials such as metal can be difficult. Companies like AP Lazer can help clients tap into this market by providing industrial fiber lasers.

Business-Grade Fiber Lasers

AP Lazer, a company based in Michigan, sells business-grade laser products to companies and shops that need cutting or engraving equipment. One of its products, fiber lasers, is ideal for metal cutting with theirhigh-quality beam andprecision.

The power of its fiber lasers rangesfrom 300 to 800 watts. Businesses that use these lasers will find streamlined processes, reducedcosts, and updated technology. These lasers can cut through stainless steel, carbon steel, brass, and other metals.

Different Industrial Fiber Laser Types

AP Lazer’s fiber lasers range from lightweight to heavy-duty industrial-grade products. Its light industrial fiber lasers are ideal for small businesses with limited floor space and do not require heavy-duty metal cutting. The power range of these laser typeis light to mid-level. These are designed for cutting thin metal sheets and decreases maintenance costs.

Its more industrial fiber lasers are for precise metal cutting and engraving that requires a wider range of power. Some heavy-duty products are equipped to cut both sheet metal and pipes, run at high speeds without ruining its precision and stability, and save on space and costs with its dual purpose features.

AP Lazer’s precision-focused fiber lasers feature high precision for machine and electronic parts and are fully enclosed to protect the user from sparks.

About AP Lazer

AP Lazer is a Michigan-based company offering business-grade lasers to other companies in need of cutting and engraving equipment. Its products are built with a patented 2 Part Design which allows its clients to use their lasers on any size or weight ofmaterial. Its lasers are sold in packages that include training, 24/7 live technical support, and a 60-day guarantee.

Businesses can tap into unexplored markets with the ability to customize nearly any sized object with AP Lazer’s products.

For more information or to speak to an expert, visit https://aplazer.com/ today.