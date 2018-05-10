Exhilarating stunts by athletes at the G Shock Extreme Nationals 2.0 with BMX Street, BMX Flatland and Skateboarding

Winners of Skateboarding at the Indian Extreme Nationals likely to represent India at the upcoming Asian Games

Mumbai lad Sagar Waghela, winner in Skateboarding Senior Category at the Indian Extreme Nationals held during the weekend in Pune is a strong contender for Skateboarding to represent at the Asian Games.

The spectators witnessed action-packed show at the G Shock Extreme Nationals 2.0 this weekend. The tournament is an Open Nationals, organized by Extreme Sports of India (XSAI) for the second year and include sports like BMX Street, BMX Flatland, and Skateboarding. Around 80-100 athletes from all over the country participated in this high octane event at the Pune Phoenix Market City, Liberty Square, Viman Nagar, Pune.

The event was inaugurated by esteemed dignitaries including Balasaheb Landge, Secretary of Maharashtra Olympic Association (MOA), Dr. Sidharth Dhende, Deputy Mayor, Pune, Sunil Kutty Menon, President XSAI, Warren Stuart, Vice- President of the Hong Kong Federation of Extreme Sports and Head Judge Asian Extreme Sports Association.

Dhruv Rajpal and Jaspal won the gold in the BMX Street seniors and juniors category while Dolph and Annul Pale bagged the gold in BMX flatland in the senior and junior category respectively. In Skateboarding Sagar Waghela won the gold in the senior’s category and Shivam took away the gold in the juniors category. The G Shock Indian Extreme Nationals 2.0 also witnessed some girl power. There was an open participation which saw girls showcasing their talent in skateboarding. The girls were awarded with the token of appreciation for their participation. The G Shock Indian Extreme Nationals was judged by Warren Stuart, head judge Asian Extreme Sports.

The skateboarding judging panel included Shashank Somanna, founder member of Holystoked, the most renowned skateboarding community, Gautam Kamath, founder of Jugaad and founder of Escape skateboarding, Tribhuvan Kokkula, a senior skateboarder from Hyderabad.

The BMX panel for Flatland and Street comprised of Baaz Khan, a senior member of Sharpton, Sagar Memane, senior BMX street and park rider and Papais Dsouza, a senior member of Sharpton.

Namdev Shirgaonkar, Joint Secretary, Indian Olympic Association had some encouraging words for the National Extreme Sports Championship, “It gives me immense pleasure to see the Indian Extreme Nationals 2.0 taking place in Pune, the sports capital of Maharashtra. It will be a thrilling experience for the youth of Pune to witness this tournament as Skateboarding and BMX tricks are a visual treat.”

“Skateboarding has been included in 2020 Olympic game as well as in the Asian games. I hope the Indian Extreme Nationals athletes get a chance to represent India in the upcoming 18th Asian games in Indonesia in 2018”, Mr. Shirgaonkar added.

Speaking about G Shock Indian Extreme Nationals, Sunil Kutty Menon, President XSAI said, “Extreme sports are gaining huge acceptance and popularity amongst youth in Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore and other parts of India. To drive this passion and encourage extreme sports, XSAI started the Indian Extreme Nationals as a platform for this high-energy and adventurous sports in India”.

”India has immense talent in the extreme sport genre and we are extremely thankful to Asian Extreme Sports Federation (AXF) for recognising the talent of our athletes and giving us a hope to be part of the Asian Games” The finalists from Indian Extreme Nationals 1 and 2 are strong contenders to represent the Asian Games.” Menon further added

About Extreme Sports Communities

Holystoked Bangalore one of India’s oldest Skateboarding Community has produced many skateboarders and have created many skate parks in India. Few other communities in the space are Active8 from Pune, Sharp tune, Meteoric, Mascot, Team8e from Mumbai etc who have been regularly germinating fresh talent into these sports.

About Extreme Sports Association of India, (XSAI)

Extreme Sports Association of India, (XSAI) is the official Indian Association to train, facilitate and grow the sports of Skateboarding & BMX cycling in India, conduct National championships and represent India in International Extreme Sports challenges. XSAI is affiliated with the AXF (Asian Extreme Sports Federation) which represents (ISF) International Skateboarding Federation and (IBMXFF) International BMX Freestyle Federation in Asia. AXF (Asian Extreme Sports Federation) is affiliated and recognized by The Olympic Council of Asia. Indian Extreme Nationals 2016 (IEN) was the first official Open Nationals organized by the Extreme Sports Association of India.

Medal Tally

Skateboarding (14-17)

1) Shivam

2) Mahin

3) Rahul

Skateboarding (18 & above)

1) Sagar Waghela

2) Mohammed Khadir

3)Aamit Subba, Anish Christopher

BMX Street (14-17)

1) Jaspal

2) Rushank

3) Kashi

BMX Street (18 & above)

1) Dhroov Rajpal

2) Akram

3) Hamza Khan

BMX Flatland (14-17)

1) Dolph

2) Kamran

3) Mudassir

BMX Flatland (18& above)

1) Annul Pale

2) Yusuf Shaikh

3) Ramesh Singh