Prebiotics Market – Global Industry Size, Market Share, Trends, Analysis, and Forecast -2023

Industry News and Trends:

Feb, 2018 – Nestlé acquired plant-based snack company Terrafertil with its iconic Nature’s Heart brand.

October 2016 – Ingredient manufacturer Kerry Group bought probiotic BC30manufacturer Ganeden. The acquisition is aimed at complementing the 2015 acquisition of Wellmune, so as to have a greater market reach and product lines.

June 5, 2017 – JÙS by Julie’s launches a unique Probiotic + Prebiotics single serving food and drink mix.

Leading Players:

The key players profiled in Prebiotics are Cargill Incorporated (U.S.), Bright Dairy & Food Co., Ltd. (China), Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), Cosucra Groupe Warcoing Sa (Germany), Parmalat S.P.A (Italy) Shandong Bailong Chuangyuan Bio-Tech Co (China), Beneo-Orafti Sa (Germany), Nas Gida Sanayi Ve Ticaret Limited Sirketi (Turkey), Volvox Ltd (Hungary), Aura Glob Trade Jaroslaw Paul (Poland), and others.

Market Overview:

Prebiotics are non-digestible fibers which stimulate the growth of beneficial microorganisms in the gut. The global prebiotics market is expected to generate a CAGR growth of greater than 8 % by the end of forecast period of 2022.

Key Drivers:

Growing awareness of health is the prime driver of the market. The growing menace of diseases such as constipation, diarrhea, inflammatory bowel disease and others is the second most important driver of the market. The rise in risk factors such as growing intake of sugar and fat rich junk foods, sedentary lifestyles, and others are indirectly resulting in high demand for the prebiotics. Diabetes especially reduces the ciliary movements of intestine resulting in greater food passage time. Increasing concern for diabetes & obesity is expected to drive demand.

The prebiotics have a greater association with foods such as dairy products, bakery products, meat products, weight loss products, infant food, animal food, breakfast cereals etc. Thus a growth of these food segments has a linear growth effect on the market for prebiotics. The fermented and dried meat application followed by dairy food application is expected to result in double digit growth of the market of prebiotics. The use of prebiotics result in improved qualities such as water binding capacity, stability, texture, fiber functionality and others. Rise in global meat consumption coupled with growing demand for antibiotics free meat is a strong driver of the market. Poultry and cattle meat industry is expected to result in fastest growth.

The availability of raw materials in bulk such as acacia gums, chicory roots, and others is another strong driver of the market due to its price lowering effects on the end products.

Restraints:

Growing regulatory stringency, variability of manufacturing process, growing concerns over the safety of prebiotics products, ambiguity of efficacy and effectiveness are the critical restraints on the market.

Market Segments:

The report has been segmented on account of source, delivery, application and regions so as to have a complete view of the differential market potential.

Source – chicory root, vegetables, fruits, nuts, oilseeds, grain and others. Fibers such as inulin are expected to result in fastest market growth as it improves taste, texture and moisture of the final product.

Delivery Format – capsules, powders, chewable, liquids, tablets and others

Application – dietary fiber supplement, confectionary, animal feeds, infant formula, dairy products, breakfast cereals and others. The growing adoption of prebiotics in animal feed is expected to trigger the fastest growth in the near future.