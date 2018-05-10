Recent Analysis on Global Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistors and Metal Oxide Field Effect Transistor Market Research Report 2023

Study on Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistors and Metal Oxide Field Effect Transistor Market by Infinium Global Research is comprehensive presentation of qualitative and quantitative research to identify key trends, growth prospects, drivers, restraints and opportunities in the Global Market. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistors and Metal Oxide Field Effect Transistor Market by type (discrete, modules), power rating (high, medium, low power), application (energy, power, consumer electronics, inverter, electrical vehicle, industrial system) through main geographies in the Global Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. Browse through over 100 tables and figures to get complete view of the global and regional markets of Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistors and Metal Oxide Field Effect Transistor over the period of 2017 to 2023.According to report the global insulated gate bipolar transistors and metal oxide field effect transistor market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.3% over the forecast period of 2017 – 2023.

Market Insights:

IGBT aims to deliver faster switching rate and higher efficiency to enable proper operations at high voltage or high current. In addition, it can be used for dynamic breaking, where the power is dissipated by resistors that are connected in parallel or in series. It is widely used in high power rating applications, which include electric vehicle motor drives, inductive heating cookers, and appliance motor drives. IGBT is widely used in various applications such as renewable energy, high voltage direct current (HVDC), motor drive, and consumer electronics, owing to its faster switching rate, high efficiency, and improved durability. Moreover, it supports high input impedance and improved parallel current sharing; thereby, fueling the market growth. However, performance issues, such as current leakage and breakdown, hamper the market growth. Proactive government initiatives to establish HVDCs & smart grids and increase in demand for consumer electronic are expected to provide lucrative opportunities to market players in the near future.

Segments Covered

The report on global insulated gate bipolar transistors and metal oxide field effect transistor market covers segments such as type, power rating and application. The type segment is bifurcated into discrete IGBT and IGBT modules. The power rating segment includes high power, medium power, and low power IGBTs. Based on application, the market is segment into energy & power, consumer electronics, inverter & UPS, electrical vehicle, industrial system, and others.

Geographic Coverage and Analysis:

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2017 – 2023. The report covers the analysis of global as well as regional markets of IGBTs and MOSFET semiconductors. Moreover, the report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that driving and restraining the demand globally as well as regionally. Moreover key investment market analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. Based on geography, the market is analyzed into North America (U.S., Mexico, and Canada), Europe (UK, Germany, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global insulated gate bipolar transistors and metal oxide field effect transistor market such as, Fairchild Semiconductor International Inc., STMicroelectronics N.V., ABB Ltd., Hitachi Power Semiconductor Device Ltd., Toshiba Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, and Infineon Technologies AG.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global insulated gate bipolar transistors and metal oxide field effect transistor market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of global insulated gate bipolar transistors and metal oxide field effect transistor market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the insulated gate bipolar transistors and metal oxide field effect transistor market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the insulated gate bipolar transistors and metal oxide field effect transistor market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

Table of Contents:-

1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistors and Metal Oxide Field Effect Transistor Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Macro Indicator and Factor Analysis

3.5. Competitive landscape in the Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistors and Metal Oxide Field Effect Transistor Market

4. Global Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistors and Metal Oxide Field Effect Transistor Market Analysis by Type 2017 – 2023

4.1. Discrete IGBT

4.2. IGBT Module

5. Global Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistors and Metal Oxide Field Effect Transistor Market Analysis, by Power Rating 2017 – 2023

5.1. High Power

5.2. Medium Power

5.3. Low Power

6. Global Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistors and Metal Oxide Field Effect Transistor Market Analysis, by Application 2017 – 2023

6.1. Energy & Power

6.2. Consumer Electronics

6.3. Inverter & UPS

6.4. Electric Vehicle

6.5. Industrial System

6.6. Others (Medical Devices & Traction)

7. Global Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistors and Metal Oxide Field Effect Transistor Market Analysis, by Region 2017 – 2023

7.1. North America

7.1.1. North America Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistors and Metal Oxide Field Effect Transistor Market by Type

7.1.2. North America Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistors and Metal Oxide Field Effect Transistor Market by Power Rating

7.1.3. North America Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistors and Metal Oxide Field Effect Transistor Market by Application

7.1.4. North America Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistors and Metal Oxide Field Effect Transistor Market by Country

7.2. Europe

7.2.1. Europe Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistors and Metal Oxide Field Effect Transistor Market by Type

7.2.2. Europe Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistors and Metal Oxide Field Effect Transistor Market by Power Rating

7.2.3. Europe Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistors and Metal Oxide Field Effect Transistor Market by Application

7.2.4. Europe Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistors and Metal Oxide Field Effect Transistor Market by Country

7.3. Asia-Pacific

7.3.1. Asia-Pacific Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistors and Metal Oxide Field Effect Transistor Market by Type

7.3.2. Asia-Pacific Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistors and Metal Oxide Field Effect Transistor Market by Power Rating

7.3.3. Asia-Pacific Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistors and Metal Oxide Field Effect Transistor Market by Application

7.3.4. Asia-Pacific Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistors and Metal Oxide Field Effect Transistor Market by Country

7.4. RoW

7.4.1. RoW Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistors and Metal Oxide Field Effect Transistor Market by Type

7.4.2. RoW Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistors and Metal Oxide Field Effect Transistor Market by Power Rating

7.4.3. RoW Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistors and Metal Oxide Field Effect Transistor Market by Application

7.4.4. RoW Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistors and Metal Oxide Field Effect Transistor Market by Sub-region

Companies Covered

8.1. Fairchild Semiconductor International Inc.

8.2. STMicroelectronics N.V.

8.3. ABB Ltd.

8.4. Hitachi Power Semiconductor Device Ltd.

8.5. Toshiba Corporation

8.6. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

8.7. Infineon Technologies AG

