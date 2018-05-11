AAA Home Services Receives the Platinum Dealer Service Award from American Standard

AAA Home Services was presented with the prestigious American Standard Platinum Dealer Award on 3/24/18 for outstanding HVAC service in the region. AAA Home Services received top honor amongst categories such as New Dealer, Bronze Dealer and Gold Dealer.

The American Standard Awards Ceremony was presented by Crescent Parts and Equipment. Companies earning The American Standard Platinum Service Award must meet 10 of 10 criteria points. The ceremony was held Friday, March 23rd, 2018 in the ballroom of River City Casino, St. Louis, MO. AAA Home Services is honored to receive the prestigious American Standard Platinum Service Dealer Award and congratulates their employees for their dedicated service.

AAA Home Services was established in 1970, and purchased by Jeff and Barb Probst in 1975 with 8 service techs. Today, AAA specializes in not only Appliance Repair and Sales, but has expert technicians in HVAC, Electrical and Plumbing. The company has grown to 52 employees and is the most experienced, family-owned, complete home services company in the St. Louis area.

For more information contact Dan Walsh at AAA Home Services at 314-968-3050.

