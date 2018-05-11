Anti-retropulsion Devices Market Share and Growth Factors Impact Analysis 2017 – 2025

Nephrolithiasis or kidney stone disease is a condition characterized by formation of calculi from chemicals such as calcium, oxalate, and precipitate out of urine within the renal pelvis and tubular lumen. According to data published by the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, nearly half a million people visit emergency rooms and 3 million go to health care providers for kidney stone problems in the U.S. each year, which puts significant economic burden of over US$ 5.0 Bn. Treatment of kidney stone includes several procedures such as shock wave lithotripsy (SWL), endoscopic lithotripsy (ureteroscopy), percutaneous nephrolithotomy (PCNL), and others. Ureteroscopic lithotripsy is a commonly used first line of treatment for ureteral stones which fail to pass spontaneously and a second line treatment in case of shock wave lithotripsy failure. Despite several technological advancements in ureteroscopy procedure, retropulsion or stone migration is one of the major complications that leads to increased operative time. Anti-retropulsion devices are used to prevent stone migration and positioned along with uteroscope during ureteroscopic lithotripsy.

Rise in prevalence rates of nephrolithiasis, increase in geriatric population which is prone to kidney stone disease, and cost effectiveness of anti-retropulsion devices in ureteroscopic lithotripsy when retropulsion rate is equal to or higher than 6.3% are projected to augment the global anti-retropulsion devices market during the forecast period. However, incidences of device recalls, availability of non-invasive laser lithotripsy procedures, and incidences of internal bleeding are factors likely to restrain the global anti-retropulsion devices market.

The global anti-retropulsion devices market can be classified based on product expansion width, end-user, and region. In terms of product expansion width, the market can be bifurcated into 7–10 mm and above 10 mm. Innovations in devices include cost effective design enhancements such as expandable nitinol umbrella mesh and expandable stainless steel and nitinol cone or braid. Several studies have shown increased cost effectiveness, prevention of proximal stone migration, and decreased operative time with the use of advanced anti-retropulsion devices when compared with other options such as use of lidocaine jelly. In terms of end-user, the global anti-retropulsion devices market can be classified into hospitals, specialty clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers.

The global anti-retropulsion devices market can be segmented into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is projected to account for major share of the global anti-retropulsion devices market in terms of revenue during the forecast period owing to rise in prevalence of kidney stone and lifestyle related diseases, technological advancements in the field of ureteroscopy, and rise in preference for ureteroscope technology in case of kidney stone procedures. However, the market in Asia Pacific is likely to expand at a relatively faster growth rate in terms of revenue during the forecast period driven by significant patient population and rise in adoption of technologically advanced devices.

Superior technological innovations such as dual-purpose devices that combine functions of guide-wire function anti-retropulsion device presents a major opportunity in the global anti-retropulsion devices market during the forecast period. Increase in number of collaborations and licensing agreements by major market players to penetrate the relatively untapped market having low market entry barriers along with high growth potential is a growing trend in the global anti-retropulsion devices market.

Key players operating in the global anti-retropulsion devices market are Boston Scientific Corporation, ROCAMED, Accordion Medical, and Cook, among others.

