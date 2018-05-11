Biometric Sensors Industry 2017 Market Research Report Popular Trends & Technological advancements, Forecast & Opportunities

Study on Biometric Sensors Market by Infinium Global Research is comprehensive presentation of qualitative and quantitative research to identify key trends, growth prospects, drivers, restraints and opportunities in the Global Market. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Biometric Sensors Market by type (capacitive, optical, ultrasound and thermal sensors), by application (voice scan, finger scan, hand scan, facial scan, IRIS scan and vein scan), by end use (consumer electronics, medical and research labs, banking, financial services sector) through main geographies in the Global Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. Browse through over 100 tables and figures to get complete view of the global and regional markets of Biometric Sensors over the period of 2017 to 2023. According to report the global biometric sensors market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.1% over the forecast period of 2017 – 2023.

Segments Covered

The report on global biometric sensors market covers segments such as type, application and end use. The type segments include capacitive sensors, optical sensors, electric field sensors (Efield), ultrasound sensors and thermal sensors. On the basis of application the global biometric sensors market is categorized into voice scan, finger scan, hand scan, facial scan, IRIS scan and vein scan. Furthermore, on the basis of end use the biometric sensors market is segmented as, consumer electronics, commercial centers and buildings, medical and research labs, banking, financial services sector, and defense and security

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia ,and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2017 – 2023.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global biometric sensors market such as, SAFRAN, 3M, PRECISE BIOMETRICS AB, NEC CORPORATION, ZKTECO INC., SUPREMA INC., INFENION TECHNOLOGIES AG, FULCRUM BIOMETRICS, CROSSMATCH TECHNOLOGIES INC., and Idex Asa.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global biometric sensors market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of biometric sensors market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the biometric sensors market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the biometric sensors market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

Table of Contents:-

1. Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Research Methods

1.3 Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Biometric Sensors Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.2.4 Challenges

3.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4 IGR – Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5 Competitive Landscape in the Global Biometric Sensors Market

4. Global Biometric Sensors Market by Type 2017 – 2023

4.1 Capacitive sensors

4.2 Optical sensors

4.3 Electric field Sensors (eField)

4.4 Ultrasound sensors

4.5 Thermal sensors

5. Global Biometric Sensors Market by Application 2017 – 2023

5.1 Voice Scan

5.2 Finger Scan

5.3 Hand Scan

5.4 Facial Scan

5.5 Iris Scan

5.6 Vein Scan

6. Global Biometric Sensors Market by End use 2017 – 2023

6.1 Consumer electronics

6.2 Commercial centers and buildings

6.3 Medical and research labs

6.4 Banking, Financial services sector

6.5 Defense and security

7. Global Biometric Sensors Market by Regions 2017 – 2023

7.1 North America

7.1.1 North America Biometric Sensors Market by Type

7.1.2 North America Biometric Sensors Market by Application

7.1.3 North America Biometric Sensors Market by End use

7.1.4 North America Biometric Sensors Market by Country

7.2 Europe

7.2.1 Europe Biometric Sensors Market by Type

7.2.2 Europe Biometric Sensors Market by Application

7.2.3 Europe Biometric Sensors Market by End use

7.2.4 Europe Biometric Sensors Market by Country

7.3 Asia-Pacific

7.3.1 Asia-Pacific Biometric Sensors Market by Type

7.3.2 Asia-Pacific Biometric Sensors Market by Application

7.3.3 Asia-Pacific Biometric Sensors Market by End use

7.3.4 Asia-Pacific Biometric Sensors Market by Country

7.4 RoW

7.4.1 RoW Biometric Sensors Market by Type

7.4.2 RoW Biometric Sensors Market by Application

7.4.3 RoW Biometric Sensors Market by End use

7.4.4 RoW Biometric Sensors Market by Sub-region

8. Companies Covered

8.1 SAFRAN

8.2 3M

8.3 PRECISE BIOMETRICS AB

8.4 NEC CORPORATION

8.5 ZKTECO INC.

8.6 SUPREMA INC.

8.7 INFENION TECHNOLOGIES AG

8.8 FULCRUM BIOMETRICS

8.9 CROSSMATCH TECHNOLOGIES INC.

8.10 Idex Asa

