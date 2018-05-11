Circulating Fluid Bed Boilers Market Share and Size 2018 – 2023 | Global Leader – Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises , Alstom SA , Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd | Global Market Forecast 2018 – 2023.

Circulating Fluid Bed Boilers market is estimated to grow at A CAGR of 2.5% by the end of year 2023.

Pune, India, May, 2018 /MRFR Press Release/- The global market for circulating fluid bed boilers is majorly driven by factors such as growing demand for energy supply and reduce the operational cost of boilers and power plants.

The prominent players in the circulating fluid bed boilers market are Alfa Laval AB (Sweden), Alstom SA (France), Dongfang Boiler Group Co., Ltd. (China), AE&E Nanjing Boiler Co., Ltd (China), Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (U.S.), Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (India), Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd (Japan), Shanghai Boiler Works Co., Ltd (China), Thermax. D Ltd (India) and Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Company Limited (UAE)

Market Highlights:

Energy management is a worldwide project nowadays and in the foreseeable future. Boilers generate steam which is then used to provide space heat, process heat and other. Steam boiler is as an equipment used for generation of heat through the heat transfer from a working fluid or water. Air supply with high pressure lifts the material and coal particles and keeps it in suspension. The thermal energy from water is converted into electricity through passage of steam into turbines in power plants. Circulating Fluid bed boilers has given boilers and power plant operators a greater flexibility in burning wide range of coal and other fuels. The circulating fluidized bed is a clean process with the ability to achieve lower emission pollutants. By using this technology more than 80% pollutants will be absorbed before released in the atmosphere.Global Circulating Fluid Bed Boilers market is expected to grow with the CAGR of approximately 2.5 % from 2017 to 2023.

Market Research Future Analysis:

The geographic market is segmented as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW).North America region is the leading market for Circulating Fluid Bed Boilers market and is followed by Europe. Rising awareness for the need to control gas emission and increase operational efficiency are some of the factor driving the market towards growth. Countries located in Asia Pacific is expected to account for higher share in the globally installed capacity base of CFB boilers.

