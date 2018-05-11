Fitness Tracker Market to reach a market size of $55.8 billion by 2023

According to a new report Global Fitness Tracker Market, published by KBV research, the Global Fitness Tracker Market size is expected to reach $55.8 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 18.3% CAGR during the forecast period.
The North America market holds the largest market share in Global Smartwatch Solution Market by Region in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 16.6 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 18.4% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Fitness Bands Market. Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 20.6% during (2017 – 2023).
The KBV Cardinal Matrix is a visual representation about the key players in the industry. The matrix is designed considering the major strategic developments including Mergers & Acquisitions, product launches, partnership among others and the financial strength of the company in the considered years. The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product launches and Partnerships & Collaborations.
KBV Cardinal Matrix – Fitness Tracker Market
Fitness Tracker Market Size
The Android market holds the largest market share in Global Fitness Trackers Market by Compatibility Mode in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The iOS market is expected to witness a CAGR of 18.6% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The Others market is expected to witness a CAGR of 19.1% during (2017 – 2023).Source: KBV Research Analysis, Company Publications and Secondary Research
The Online Mode market holds the largest market share in Global Fitness Trackers Market by Sales Channel in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Offline Mode market is expected to witness a CAGR of 22.8% during (2017 – 2023).
The Coloured Display market holds the largest market share in Global Fitness Trackers Market by Display Type in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Monochrome Display market would garner market size of $23,756.8 million by 2023.
The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Fitness Tracker Market have been discussed in the report with the competition analysis and elaborated company profiles of Adidas AG, Apple Inc., Fitbit, Inc., Garmin Ltd., Jawbone, Xiaomi Inc., Lumo Bodytech Inc., Moov Inc., Nike, Inc., and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
Global Fitness Tracker Market Size Segmentation
By Device Type
Smartwatch
Fitness Bands
Others
By Compatibility Mode
Android
iOS
Others
By Sales Channel
Offline Mode
Online Mode
By Display Type
Monochrome Display
Coloured Display
By Geography
North America Fitness Tracker Market
US Fitness Tracker Market
Canada Fitness Tracker Market
Mexico Fitness Tracker Market
Rest of Global Fitness Tracker Market
Europe Fitness Tracker Market
Germany Fitness Tracker Market
UK Fitness Tracker Market
France Fitness Tracker Market
Russia Fitness Tracker Market
Spain Fitness Tracker Market
Italy Fitness Tracker Market
Rest of Europe Fitness Tracker Market
Asia Pacific Fitness Tracker Market
China Fitness Tracker Market
Japan Fitness Tracker Market
India Fitness Tracker Market
South Korea Fitness Tracker Market
Singapore Fitness Tracker Market
Malaysia Fitness Tracker Market
Rest of Asia Pacific Fitness Tracker Market
LAMEA Fitness Tracker Market
Brazil Fitness Tracker Market
Argentina Fitness Tracker Market
UAE Fitness Tracker Market
Saudi Arabia Fitness Tracker Market
South Africa Fitness Tracker Market
Nigeria Fitness Tracker Market
Rest of LAMEA Fitness Tracker Market
Companies Profiled
Adidas AG
Apple Inc.
Fitbit, Inc.
Garmin Ltd.
Jawbone
Xiaomi Inc.
Lumo Bodytech Inc.
Moov Inc.
Nike, Inc.
Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
