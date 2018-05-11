Magic Wall Interactive Surfaces Market 2018 Receives a Rapid Boost in Economy due to High Emerging Demands by Forecast to 2027

Market Scenario:

The major growth driver of Magic Wall Interactive Surfaces Market includes growing demand for smart devices and smart technology in games and entertainment sectors, and growing advancement in digital technology among others.

Hence the market for Magic Wall Interactive Surfaces is expected to grow at high CAGR (2016-2027).

However, lack of technical expertise and high installation cost are some of the major factors which are hindering the growth of Magic Wall Interactive Surfaces Market.

Major Key Players

Vertigo (Argentina)

GestureTek (Canada)

Microsoft (U.S.)

Ubi Interactive (U.S.)

Sony (Japan)

Reactrix (U.S.)

WSI (Canada)

Touch Magix (India)

Planar systems (U.S.)

Envision (U.S.)

Objective of Magic Wall Interactive Surfaces Market Study:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 10 years of the various segments and sub-segments of the Global Magic Wall Interactive Surfaces market.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

To Analyze the Magic Wall Interactive Surfaces Market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porters five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW).

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by component, by applications and sub-segments. To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Global Magic Wall Interactive Surfaces market.

Segments:

Global Magic Wall Interactive Surfaces Market can be segmented as follows:

Segmentation by Component : Camera, emitting devices, display and processing unit among others.

Segmentation by Application: home entertainment, advertising, digital signage, healthcare, education, corporate, and architecture (event design and interior design) among others.

Regional Analysis of Magic Wall Interactive Surfaces Market:

North America is expected to dominate the Global Magic Wall Interactive Surfaces Market with the largest market share and therefore accounting for in million and is expected to grow over high billion by 2027.

Industry News:

Ubi Interactive has launched a new hardware in year 2015 which can bring 20 point multi touch feature to any screen.

Touch Magix has released 3rd generation of advanced motion magix technology in year 2015. This is a gesture based technology created to develop an interactive floor, and interactive wall for the consumers.

Americas

North America

US

Canada

Latin America

Europe

Western Europe

Germany

France

K

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia– Pacific

Asia

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

