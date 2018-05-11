Mother Earth Coco Cover 6 in, Pack of 10

by editor

Mother Earth Coco Covers are a naturally derived replacement for plastic covers. These 100% natural coconut coir fiber covers work great for preventing algae from growing on top of your rockwool blocks. Available in 4, 6 and 8 inch squares for use with Gr

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *