Poker Sports League, Season 2, Excitement Continues! A Quick Sneak Peek into Day 2 of PSL 2018 Season 2

Goa, May 10th, 2018; The thrilling Poker Sports League 2018 has begun on May 9th in Goa, at Deltin Royale and the poker fans really can’t wait for what will be next!!

Season 2 of PSL continued to woo the sport’s fans on Day 2 & shall keep them on their toes till May 13th with each day unfolding a new turning point in this thrilling game. The league already has a big fan following base in the country and with the zeal of participation it is getting from all across the world, further invokes sports lovers to unfold what is in the store box over the next few days.

Day 2 brought lots of excitement and thrill as Goan Nuts were announced as the team of the day. Began with Andhra Bullets scoring 239,000 PSL points on Day 1 couldn’t manage to retain their place and moved to position 4 and gave their position to the local team, Goan nuts who topple the leader board with 401,000 PSL points. PSL Season 1 winners Delhi Panthers who were on 9th place on Day 1 climbed the ladder and moved to position 3 at the end of the day while Bengaluru Warriors are consistent and moved to position 2 from 4 with a score of 343,000 PSL points.

Poker Sports League is one of a kind Poker League in the world, which give any talented poker player, a chance to play under the guidance of top poker players & compete against established names in the industry to take home not only a well deserved prize money but also glory & fame for themselves.

You could catch the drama being unfolded when the league gets telecasted on DSport from 11th – 17th June 2018 at 9 PM.

The series has just begun & is scheduled to conclude with a juicy cash prize pool of worth Rs. 4.5 crore on May 13th, 2018.