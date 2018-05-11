Polyurethane Market Size, Industry Segmentation and Future Insights 2025

Synopsis of Polyurethane Market:

The global Polyurethane market is expected to grow at rapid pace owing to high demand of lightweight and durable materials in end user industries such as construction, automotive, electronics appliances, furniture, footwear, packaging. Rising demand of interior components, cushion foams in automotive parts to foster energy saving will fuel the demand for polyurethane market growth.

The global demand of polyurethane is expected to rise to 24.2 million tons in 2022 with CAGR of 5.8% during 2016-2022.

Increase in government spending in infrastructure has led overall development of construction industry. Thus, increasing demand of effective foams in green building has led to energy saving in developed regions like North America and Europe. However, fluctuation in crude oil prices may affect the polyurethane market price trend. Further, volatile in MDI and TDI price range which is extensively used in polyurethane production can challenge major manufacturer. Rising environmental concerns and lowering carbon emission and greenhouse gases to tackle the pollution across the globe has highlighted attention of regulatory bodies to switch to bio-based polyurethane in end user industries.

Product Insights :

The polyurethane market is segment by product as rigid foam, flexible foam, adhesives & sealants, coatings, elastomers and other products. Flexible foams are expected to dominate the product demand owing to easy insulation in electronic appliances and construction industry.

Elastomers are emerging as faster growing segment owing to its superior properties such as high flexibility and strong impact & shock resistance for high performance applications. These polymers not only offer benefits of plastics & rubber but also provide self-healing properties which also expected to contributed the market growth. Further, development of eco-friendly coatings with Polyurethane technology will open opportunity for many players across the market.

End user Insights:

Based on end user industries, Construction is dominant industry. Growing residential & commercial projects in emerging economies is expected to drive the polyurethane market growth. Adhesives & Sealants are used to fill the gaps in order to protect from water leakage. Growing concern of insulators in household activities has also influenced polyurethane demand.

Rising standard of living and increase in disposable income are also driving the growth of interiors and furniture in luxury segment. Growing consumption of electronic appliances with technology advancement has also boosted the polyurethane market growth in emerging economies

Get Access to the sample Copy of this report: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2444

Competitive analysis:

Key players of the global high Polyurethane market are BASF SE (Germany), The Dow Chemical Company (U.S), Huntsman Corporation (U.S), Eastman Chemical Company (U.S.), Nippon Polyurethane Industry Co. Ltd. (Japan), Woodbridge Foam Corp. (Canada), Foamex Innovations (U.S), Covestro (Germany), Lubrizol Corporation (Japan), DIC Corporation (Japan) and others.

Regional Analysis :

Geographically, Asia-Pacific region represents highest market share in the Global Polyurethane followed by Europe and North America. China is largest producer and consumer of polyurethane owing to skilled labor, easy availability of raw materials and lenient government regulations. Countries like India are the growing market for polyurethane due to favorable government regulations along with Make in India campaign started recently to foster the manufacturing activities in country.

Major players in automobile and construction industry are adopting low cost technology along with lightweight material for production. Hence, polyurethane market is anticipated to witnessed sustainable growth over the forecasted period.

North America and Europe region being prominent players in automobile and consumer appliances drive the insulators and sealants for energy efficiency in polyurethane market over the forecasted period. Rising government initiatives for Green Building in Europe and North America is also expected to drive the polyurethane market growth.

Competitive insights:

BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company (U.S), Huntsman Corporation (U.S) and Covestro (Germany) has dominated the global polyurethane market share in 2016. These are vertical integrated company dominating price value in competitive market. Major market players are entering strategic alliances with smaller regional players to trapped the untapped market. With strong distribution and sales channel companies are able to play with prices of raw material and provide quality services on high demand supply.

Geographic Analysis

The report covers brief analysis of geographical region such as:

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

Netherlands

K.

Rest of Europe

APAC

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa+

The report about Global Polyurethane Market by Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with detail analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts and key opinion leaders to gain a deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives a clear picture of the current market scenario which includes past and estimated future market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report further provides detail information about strategies used by top key players in the industry. It also gives a broad study about different market segments and regions.

Study Objectives of Polyurethane Market:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 7 years of the various segments and sub-segments of the Global Polyurethane Market

To understand the supply and demand dynamics including supply and consumption concentration mapping

To provide region level market analysis and future outlook for North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW) and their countries

To provide competitor positioning of the market

To provide company profiling of major players in the market along with their production and capacity

To provide regional trade analysis

To evaluate historical market trends, patents and technologies, and current government regulatory requirements that are relevant to the market

Browse Complete Report Details: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/polyurethane-market-2444

Intended Audience

Polyurethane manufacturers

Traders and distributors of Polyurethane

Production Process industries

Potential investors

Raw material suppliers

Nationalized laboratory

DC –Description

Polyurethane Paint

Polyurethane Coating

Polyurethane Foam

Polyurethane Resin

Minwax Polyurethane

Polyurethane Varnish

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com