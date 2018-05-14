Bearings Market: Global Survey, Trends, Outlook, Overview and Forecast-2025

The Bearings Market is primarily driven by process industries and their need to conserve energy. It is projected to generate more than USD 110 million in revenue by 2024. Technological advances and demand from oil & gas, automotive, and construction industries will lead to market growth. The fluctuating prices of steel pose a challenge for the market.

The worldwide market is segmented according to products, applications, and regions. Products encompass ball bearings, roller bearings, and others. Tapered and split bearings are 2 types of roller bearings. ‘Others’ consist of thrust, angular contact, and self-aligning ball bearings.

Ball bearings are predicted to lead the bearings market over the forecast period (2016-2024) due to its ability to reduce friction between different machine components. Deep groove bearings are simple in design and used in radial loads. They are estimated to garner huge growth in the next six years on account of being low-maintenance. Split roller bearings are used in shafts and other hard to reach locations.

Electronics, agriculture equipment & machinery, mining & construction equipment, railway & aerospace, and automotive constitute as major market applications. Demand for automotive components will trigger market demand over the next six years. Railway & aerospace sector will experience a similar growth rate on account of increasing dependency by the normal public to use these transportation modes to commute.

Regions covered under the market are North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, MEA (Middle East & Africa), and Europe. Asia Pacific reigned over the bearings market in 2015 owing to infrastructural projects and rapid industrialization. The market will gain major demand from Western Europe, the U.S., and Japan; due to these countries adopting the latest technologies.

The market is highly competitive in nature. Timken, SKF, NTN Corporation, Schaeffler Group, and NSK Global are some of the top players operating in the bearings market. They are primarily targeting applications in which engineering and manufacturing processes give them an edge over their competition.

Companies are also investing in technology based on recent trends like wind energy. Bearings used in wind turbines will see a development creating new avenues for the market.

