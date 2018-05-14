Check-in at Walnut Hotel to Experience Royal Comfort

The given press release is written to provide an overview about a renowned hotel that gives multitude of remarkable staying facilities to all the travelers.

Dallas is a beautiful and popular area in Texas where a large number of holidaymakers come from different parts of the world to explore its scenery beauty and magnificent landmarks. The place has endless touring attractions that you can explore to add mesmerising experience in your trip. Some most-visit destinations of the city are Six Floor Museum, Arboretum and Botanical Garden, White Rock Lack, The Samurai Collection and lots more. The city is also famous for its fascinating nightlife, pubs and bars.

No matter whether you are coming for a fun break or work, you will get good accommodation options to choose. The city has no dearth of good lodging where you can stay with extreme comfortably and pleasure during your trip. Walnut is one of the best Hotels near Highland Park Village Dallas which provides excellent accommodation facilities to its guests. All the guestrooms of this grand hotel are designed and decorated while keeping the comfort of guests in the mind. Thus, they are fully equipped with great contemporary facilities like flat television, air conditioner, extremely comfortable and clean beds with furniture, refrigerator, microwave, attached private bathroom and lots more.

The hotel also provides free high speed internet facility so that the guests can stay connected with their loved ones throughout the trip. Facilities like laundry, baggage, elevator, parking, fitness and health center and movies in-rooms are also provided by the hotel to its guests for extreme comfort. The best thing is that our hotel is located at the prime location of the city and thus it provides easy access to most of the major attractions like Six Flags Amusement Park Dallas. What’s more, all our staff members are very supportive, friendly and polite. You can call them anytime without any hesitation for help. They never make any excuse to help their customers. So if you are looking for one of the best Hotels near Six Flags Amusement Park Dallas, then this would be the best option for you. You can book our well accommodating rooms in just a few clicks of a mouse anytime and from any location. To get more details, simply explore our website today!

Contact Information

The Walnut Hotel

11069 Composite Dr. Dallas, TX 75229-4542

Phone: (972) 484-6557

Website – www.thewalnuthotel.com